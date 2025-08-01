Giants under the radar rookie might already have stolen a starting job

As the New York Giants push through training camp, rookie defensive tackle Darius Alexander — a third-round pick from Toledo — has emerged as a potential Day 1 starter. His early integration into the first-team defensive rotation signals the coaching staff’s trust, and that trust appears poised to repay the organization handsomely.

Selected 65th overall in the third round by GM Joe Schoen, Alexander was chosen to reinforce Big Blue’s interior defensive line along with Dexter Lawrence. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Alexander boasts elite size for a 3 tech role and impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl with his explosiveness, leverage, and technique against top-tier college linemen. The pickup followed a Toledo career that culminated in second-team All-Mac honors in 2024, a featuring 7.5 tackles for loss and a memorable interception return touchdown.

According to Giants.com, their draft coverage emphasized that Alexander provides youth and athletic upside, which the team has lacked at the interior.

Over the first week of padded practices, Alexander has held his own alongside projected starters such as Dexter Lawrence and Roy Robertson-Harris. With Nuñez-Roches and other veterans occasionally limited, Alexander earned a series of first-team reps, not so typical for a third round rookie so early.

Coaches note his mix of length, burst, and ability to play gaps decisively, key traits for this defense and new ways defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can make for this defense to be creative.

The official depth chart lists Alexander behind Robertson-Harris and ahead of Elijah Vhatman, with DT Raheem Nuñez-Roches still projected as a starter, but reports indicate Alexander is challenging aggressively for snaps, into backup and rotational roles.

If Alexander can keep taking advantage of his reps and improves day in and day out, there should no reason why he can’t get good quality reps going into the preseason action.

Darius Alexander could be a huge upgrade for the Giants

Last year’s Giants defense faltered against the run, allowing 4.7 yards per carry. With all that pressure on Dexter Lawrence the last few years in the interior, Alexander fits the new defensive script: fill interior roles with disruptive, younger talent.

Alexander brings a pass-rush dynamic previously lacking in the interior as well, which is going to complement edge rushers like Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and 3rd overall pick Abdul Carter.

Alexander’s confidence and maturity — especially given his six-year college run has helped him rapidly acclimate to NFL life.

Although Alexander wasn’t the marquee pick of the Giants 2025 draft class, he may end up stealing the starting job at the defensive tackle position. His combination of athleticism, tenacity and the ability to want to get better every day has given him the opportunity for more starting reps during camp and most likely going into preseason games. If he excels during the preseason games and keeps balling out during camp and being impactful, then he should no doubt in my mind be starting Week 1 against the Commanders.

Alexander may be under the radar for now, but Big Blue fans should keep a close eye: the Giants may have already found their future guy to help Dexter Lawrence in the trenches.