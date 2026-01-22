These Giants won’t be back: Here’s how they’ll impact NFL free agency

The Giants are in a weird spot in free agency because they just hired John Harbaugh. There are reports that he’s going to be going after former Ravens, and there’s nothing Joe Schoen can do about it because he’s been contractually neutered.

If you’re a Giants fan, that’s a good thing because Schoen is a ding-dong. If you’re not a Giants fan, this stinks because Schoen is a ding-dong.

The good news for us is that the guys who are entering free agency aren’t superheroes and shouldn’t affect the overall football landscape. The four players who are relatively interesting are Jermaine Eluemunor, Cor’Dale Flott, Russell Wilson, and Wan’Dale Robinson.

It seems like it’d be smart for the Giants to try to keep at least two of the three non-DangeRuss guys, but who knows? Harbaugh’s a smart fella.

Wan’Dale Robinson

First of all, it would be a good idea for the Giants to re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson. After Malik Nabers went down at the beginning of the season, Robinson became the WR1 and was pretty impressive.

Darius Slayton was WR2; he caught 37 passes (63 targets) for 538 yards and a touchdown. Robinson had 92 catches (140 targets) for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a massive difference, and it shouldn’t be overlooked.

There are only six receivers in the NFL who had more catches than Robinson: George Pickens, Chris Olave, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase, and Puka Nacua. Aside from Olave and the Saints, all of those dudes were on much better offenses than Robinson.

He’s a top-five receiver in this free agency class, so you’ve got to think there’s going to be some WR-needy teams that are going to go after him… If the Giants are going to try to keep some consistency for Jaxson Dart, making sure Robinson stays in the building would be a smart idea.

Jermaine Eluemunor

Jermaine Eluemunor is tricky. He’s been super rough in the past, but he took a pretty big step forward this season. A lot of that is because this is the first time he was just the right tackle rather than a guy who had to be a guard and a tackle.

If they pony up and pay Eluemunor, it’s going to make the offensive line rebuild a lot easier; they’d just have to focus on the interior … However, ponying up might be tough because there are a lot of teams that need right tackles.

Another thing to take into account is that Harbaugh’s Ravens picked him in the fifth-round of the 2017 draft … They traded him two years later, but they still like him enough to go after him. Does that mean that he’s one of Harbaugh’s guys? Probably not, but there’s at least a little familiarity there.

Every free agency, there’s a team that ends up dropping a surprisingly big bag of cash on an offensive lineman’s front porch. It probably won’t be on the 31-year-old Eluemunor, but he could end up being a little more expensive than you’d think.

He’s a good ball player, but this shouldn’t do anything crazy to the market.

Cor’Dale Flott

Cor’Dale Flott sneakily had a good season in 2025. Going into the season, it seemed like the Giants' 2023 first-round pick, Deonte Banks, was going to have the CB2 spot … which makes sense because that’s what they should want.

That’s not what happened; it ended up being Cor’Dale Flott (for most non-man coverage downs). He wasn’t a lockdown cornerback or anything like that, but he was good … he shouldn’t cost a crazy amount of money on the free agency market. That’s kind of what puts a twist here.

The Giants’ thought process when it comes to building their defensive backfield is mind-boggling. They had Xavier McKinney and let him walk, only to pay Jevon Holland the next season. They paid Paulson Adebo to be their CB1, when that’s just not a role that’s in his bag.

The plus side of getting a guy like John Harbaugh as your head coach is that he raises the floor of the team. Letting good players walk and paying players who aren’t as good is how you lower a floor.

Seeing where Flott lands in free agency is going to be a litmus test on just how this new era of Giants football is going to go.

Russell Wilson

Have we seen the end of Russell Wilson in the NFL? I’d bet not, but I also can’t fathom what’s going on in his brain. You have to imagine that he went to New York in the offseason because he knew he’d be the starting quarterback.

Anyone else who pays him is going to be paying for a low-end backup. He doesn’t seem like the kind of cat who would jump on that opportunity … but who knows? The dude is a certified weirdo.