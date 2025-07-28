Grade the take: Darius Slay declares it disrespectful to rank A.J. Brown below Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay isn’t holding back on his opinion about star wide receiver A.J. Brown’s standing among the NFL’s best. Slay recently voiced his frustration over Brown being ranked below top names like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, calling it “disrespectful.” These rankings always fuel debates about skill, stats and recognition, whether it be within sports media or amongst fans.

Darius Slay defending A.J. Brown's status among the NFL’s elite

Slay took this stance on Richard Sherman’s podcast, that A.J. Brown deserves to be ranked no lower than second among wide receivers, basically saying only Tyreek Hill should be ahead of him. Slay argues that ranking Brown as low as fifth ignores what he brings to the field. He points out that while players like Jefferson and Chase are praised for big numbers, many of their plays are schemed open by coaches. In contrast, Brown’s production comes from him lining up, winning tough matchups and making big plays, regardless of defensive scheme.

Darius Slay says it’s disrespectful to put AJ Brown below guys like Justin Jefferson because he is mostly “schemed open.”



“I see Justin line up in the backfield… all I see AJ doing is line up at X.”



(Richard Sherman Pod)

Breaking down these 2025 wide receiver rankings

Recent league rankings, shaped by NFL executives, coaches and scouts, have placed A.J. Brown behind Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb. In 2024, Brown racked up 67 catches, in 13 games for 1,079 yards. The previous two seasons statistics jumped higher off the page since Brown didn’t miss time. So, that could be part of the reason he trails the others along with a player like Chase having a far less stacked team overall in terms of talent.

This Eagles' offense also evolved last season, including more balance with the addition of Saquon Barkley. While this has spread the ball around, it hasn’t lessened Brown’s value. He continues to produce at a high level, even as the team’s approach keeps defenses guessing while potentially leaning more toward the ground game. Brown’s presence helps open up the field for other playmakers, which still means he’s a central piece of Philly’s success.

Darius Slay’s defense of A.J. Brown could be about a former teammate taking a stance but it also shines a light on a debate that’s far from settled. With elite production, unmatched versatility and a reputation for making big plays under pressure, Brown deserves serious respect amongst the NFL’s elite wideouts. For fans in the City of Brotherly Love, Slay’s words echo what many already believe. And that is, A.J. Brown is an elite receiver who belongs at the very top of the mountain.

