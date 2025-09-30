Grading every first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft going after Week 4

A quarter of the season has essentially passed, and with it enough of a sample size to determine how the early stages of the NFL's newest class of players' careers have gone. Injuries and missed time abound, but we must do what we must.

This is every first round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft and their way-too-early, way-too-bold, first quarter report card.

1. Tennesse Titans: Cam Ward, QB

Maybe he holds onto the ball too much. Maybe he scrambles a little too easily. But you simply can't blame Cam Ward has flashed enough to garner hope for the Titans' future, especially given the oin you simply cannot blame the Titans' offensive struggles on Cam Ward. Between starting his season off against two of the NFL's best defenses and getting sacked an absurd 11 times over just two games, it is a wonder Ward hasn't yet thrown an interception while still showing flashes of his ceiling. It doesn't look good right now, but there is hope to be found in Tennessee's #1 pick.

Grade: C+

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB

Travis Hunter wants to be football's Shohei Ohtani so bad -- and it seems to be working for now. He's making mistakes on both sides of the ball, but what matters is that Hunter looks like he can sustain starter-level play on both sides too. Jacksonville might disappoint, but not Travis Hunter -- at least so far.

Grade: A-

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE

In a perfect world, Shane Bowen would be tried for fraud. Playing your team's number three pick on only half of your defensive snaps and then failing to take advantage of your entire pass rush unit's plus performance during the very next game to the tune of 40 points surrendered is professional negligence. That said, Carter has proven to be a net positive when he has actually been utilized properly -- which finally happened against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Grade: B+

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT

And just like that, a bad second half in his career debut was washed away by a stellar performance against a division rival. Forget the long arms, forget the strip sack (which he successfully recovered, by the way), forget the penalties that will go away with time. Will Campbell is a keeper.

Grade: A-

5. Cleveland Browns: Mason Graham, DT

We can talk all day about the bad Week 4 blowout from the Lions, because Detroit is quickly emerging as the early NFC favorite to represent in the Super Bowl. But rewind to Week 3 when Mason Graham had a 43% win rate in the pass rush against Green Bay. The average for his position? 9%. He and Myles Garrett might legitimately get the Browns into the playoffs.

Grade: A+

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB

Ah, there you are, Ashton Jeanty. Welcome to the NFL. Nothing like a game against the Bears to shake the dust off of a very flawed offense. After three games of averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, Jeanty basically 'to hell with our offensive line' and exploded for 138 yards and a score on 21 attempts. The Raiders continue to be a terrible team to run or throw behind, but Jeanty's breakout party (at least, we hope it was) in Week 4 has shaken the cobwebs off and woken up the team's playcallers. Feed the beast.

Grade: C+

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT

New York's other team is also underperforming in the trenches, but don't blame that on Armand Membou. Right tackle is generally the easier side to play, but it is very notable that Membou has only allowed one sack through four weeks. He also boasts the NFL's 16th-best PFF score at his position (74.3) and even managed to keep TJ Watt at bay in Week 1. You don't get that Justin Fields Week 1 performance without Membou's protection. He's a big win for the Jets.

Grade: A

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Let's put this into perspective: the Carolina Panthers offense is bad, and it is safe to say that the second half of Bryce Young's 2024 season was more fluke than foretelling. But for all of that, Carolina's put up more yards in the air than on the ground, McMillan has more targets and yards than the Panthers' next two receivers put together, and he's a top-15 wide receiver based on PFF grade.

Grade: A

9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks, Jr., OT

Blame the Saints on taking Tyler Shough all that you want, but they knocked it out of the park with Kelvin Banks, Jr. in the first round. He emerged as a star as early as the preseason, not allowing a single QB pressure in 54 starts. And while he's ended up putting up a sack and 3 penalties through three weeks, Banks is starting at left tackle for a Saints offensive line that is emerging as a legitimate plus for the team, no matter what their other struggles are.

Grade: A+

10. Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland, TE

We have arrived at our first true dud of the 2025 rookie class, but through little fault of his own. Colston Loveland's availability has been his biggest issue thus far, and this is already considering that tight ends usually take awhile to rev up career-wise. But Chicago did hold onto Cole Kmet despite spending top 10 draft capital on Loveland, who at this point seems like a redundant waste. I will root for him to prove me wrong.

Grade: D

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE

This is going to be much more of an interesting grade after the rest of the season now that Nick Bosa is out with an ACL tear. And while the Niners came up short against the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence continued to struggle while San Francisco's passing defense kept their streak of allowing less than 200 yards to opposing QB's alive. That's got to count for something.

Grade: B-

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OG

Dallas is really going to miss Tyler Booker while he's out. Their offense has problems in the bunches, especially with CeeDee Lamb out, but a bright spot has been the resurrection of Javonte Williams' career (312 total yards, 5 YPC, 4 rush TDs). Those are top 10 marks amongst all running backs -- some top 5 -- and that would not be possible without Booker's All-Pro-level play (6th best PFF run block grade among guards).

Grade: A

13.Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT

Another dud in this draft, as Kenneth Grant's play has been disappointing enough to warrant an entire article in the Miami Herald. The Dolphins have a tone of problems, but their defense is near the top, having allowed 32.3 points per game. Their run defense, meanwhile, is worse than they are against the air, and Grant's performance against the run is a big part of that (104th out of 111 interior linemen in run defense PFF grade).

Grade: D-

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE

Not only might have Chicago whiffed by picking Colston Loveland, they might have even picked the wrong tight end to take first. The Colts' offense is the talk of the league, having only needed to punt once through three weeks of football. ESPN had Daniel Jones listed as a top five MVP candidate hopeful before Week 4, and his second-favorite (and most efficient) target is Tyler Warren. Warren already leads all tight ends in receiving yards (263 total), and even in a loss against the Rams, proved to be a bright spot for Indianapolis' offense. Turns out, not every tight end needs time to develop.

Grade: A+

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB

Walker might still be a work in progress, but what a bounce back game he had in Week 4 (team-high 86.2 PFF grade, 1 QB hit, 2 tackles) after being a little invisible in Atlanta's devastating 30-0 collapse against Carolina. 2025 will likely be a rollercoaster season for both Walker and Atlanta's other first round pick James Pearce, Jr., but both start for a cream-of-the-crop defense in Atlanta.

Grade: B

16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT

It truly doesn't feel fair to give Walter Nolen a grade here, as he has been on the Cardinals' PUP list since before the preseason even began. And before you say anything, no, there is no news as of writing this as to when he will return from the mysterious calf injury that has kept him sidelined all this time. And believe you me, Arizona needs his help -- any help, really -- desperately right now.

Grade: Incomplete

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE

You can do anything you want against the Bengals' defense, especially with Shemar Stewart out since Week 2 with no end in sight. I'm tempted to grade him with an incomplete here as well, but Stewart did show out enough in Week 1 at least to earn an actual assessment. It won't be high, but Stewart has played his way into a passing grade, even with a small sample size.

Grade: C+

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OG

The Seattle Seahawks are just outside the top five scoring offenses in the NFL through Week 4, and just outside the top 12 in passing yards. Not coincidentally, one of the surprise picks from the 2025 Draft was the only offensive lineman in the entire league not to be credited with a single quarterback pressure through Week 3. It doesn't matter if he plays on the interior, that is insane work. It looks like Seattle's gamble on Grey Zabel has paid off so far.

Grade: A+

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR

You just need to hear how excited Baker Mayfield was to have this guy on board to fall in love with him. Not only has Egbuka proven to be every bit as great with Baker as Tetairoa McMillan has with Bryce Young (not hard, pour one out for McMillan), but Egbuka has also simply eclipsed Mike Evans as the number one receiver in the Bucs' offense. He is an absolute superstar for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through four weeks.

Grade: A+

20. Denver Broncos: Jahdae Barron, CB

Alone amidst his class, Jahdae Barron has not made much of an impression while healthy for a less-than-impressive Broncos defense. He created some buzz during the preseason, but hasn't really flashed much since starting the season as a reserve. He's as close to a healthy incomplete grade as you'll get in the 2025 rookie class.

Grade: C

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT

Another rookie who has missed time due to injury, Derrick Harmon made the most of his NFL debut in Week 3, logging two tackles, two QB pressures, and a sack after playing less than half of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps. His follow-up performance in Week 4 was much more ho hum, but Harmon did manage to tip a pass leading to an interception. He's been worth the wait thus far.

Grade: B+

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB

It took awhile, but Omarion Hampton is here. He was forgettable in Weeks 1 and 2, averaging just around 3 yards per carry and less than 100 total over both games. But the next two have been such a complete showcase of how much he can offer in both the ground and air game that the first two weeks are almost forgotten. Through four weeks, Hampton has now accumulated 270 total rushing yards, including averaging a ludicrous 10 YPC against the Giants' suddenly awoken front-seven. Not only that, he has now caught 14 of 16 targets and has is nearly caught up to Ladd McConkey in receiving yards (110 to 174 total).

Grade: A-

23. Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR

Green Bay is a well-rounded Super Bowl contender that likes to throw a lot (232.8 YPG passing). On top of that, Jordan Love's two favorite targets are WR Romeo Doubs (19) and TE Tucker Kraft (20). However, as a rookie, Golden is keeping pace with 14 total targets through four weeks, and is trailing only Kraft as Love's most efficient recipient of double-digit looks. In a less egalitarian offense, Golden would shine through more, but in Green Bay, he's earning his place as a true #1 down the line.

Grade: B+

24. Minnesota Vikings: Donovan Jackson, OG

Injuries continue to be a theme for the 2025 class as Minnesota's Donovan Jackson is now out through at least their Week 6 bye after getting wrist surgery. But while we haven't gotten much tape or data on him -- as with all of the other rookies missing time for one reason or another -- it is notable that Jackson played through his injury and pain against the Bengals in Week 3 and is already passing the eye test. His grade won't be the highest, but Jackson is part of a Vikings offensive line that, when healthy, can be quite scary.

Grade: C+

25. New York Giants: Jaxson Dart, QB

Speaking of missing time, what a debut for Jaxson Dart. The Giants were conservative with him through the air (13/20, 111 passing yards, 1 passing TD), but where Dart shined was on the ground (54 rushing yards, 5 first downs, 1 rushing TD). He also passed the eye test, showing off the athleticism that head coach Brian Daboll prizes in his QB projects, and most importantly, was a slippery tackle against the Chargers' pass rush in an massive upset. Still a small sample size, but Dart's intangibles and legs are at least already on a high level.

Grade: B-

26. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce, Jr., EDGE

Pearce will have a similar grade to Jalon Walker, as the two are intertwined in this new-age Falcons defense. They rose together with the 22-6 rout of the Vikings in Week 2, and fell together against the Panthers in Week 3, and so they will go on and on as they and their young team develop. Still, the two headline a defense that hasn't just improved leaps and bounds over its 2024 predecessor, but has actually allowed the second passing yards in the league through Week 4. JPJ was the latter drafted of the two, and the one Atlanta traded up to get. He's the *slightly* bigger win here.

Grade: B+

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S

Call it a curse, call it whatever you want, but the Ravens defense in 2025 is just plain bad. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are modern-day superheroes, but not even they can prop up a defense that allows over 33 points per game. Still, Starks has logged 24 total sacks through Week 4, and even one for a loss of yards. He has had an encouraging debut for a unit that should truly be better -- and his grade reflects both that encouragement and disappointment.

Grade: B-

28. Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT

It might surprise you to know that Detroit's defense, while only surrendering 139 yards per game on the ground, has allowed a touchdown to the starting running back of each of their first four opponents. And yes, that does include D'Andre Swift. Part of that chink in their armor, however small, is Tyleik Williams' struggles out of the gate, who has finished with a sub-55 PFF grade in each of his first four starts. Williams has flashed potential, posting four total QB pressures as an interior lineman, but his primary job is to be a wall between the tackles, which he and the rest of Detroit's interior line, has had a bit of trouble with.

Grade: C-

29. Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly, Jr., OT

Conerly has not had an easy time of it since he got to the NFL. His debut as a starter was against the Giants' hyped-up defensive front, which went about as up-and-down as you'd expect, given Shane Bowen's scheme for New York's defense. Still, Conerly performed admirably, especially against superstar edge rusher Brian Burns. Of course, he then had to follow that up against Green Bay and the Falcons' new rush. Conerly is young, but has been unspectacular as of late, earning a sub-50 PFF score through four weeks.

Grade: C

30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB

More injuries pile up, as the Bills' first round pick has missed the first four weeks of the season while recovering from an LCL sprain during training camp. He's been seen increasing his level of activity during practice, but there's no solid update as of yet as to when he might return. Another incomplete grade.

Grade: Incomplete

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB

What a steal for the reigning Super Bowl champs at the end of the first round. Despite mistakes against the Buccaneers in Week 4, Campbell is an absolute homerun hitter -- at linebacker. The Eagles have found themselves another ballhawk, as Campbell has already logged an interception and forced fumble to go along with 22 total tackles through just four weeks of play. Throw in a masterful 84.6 PFF grade, and Campbell is an incredible example of the rich getting richer.

Grade: A

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT

While the Chiefs' offense was largely disappointing until their explosion against the Ravens in Week 4, Josh Simmons is a seeming bright spot for them. He already has some highlight-worthy material under his belt, having earned an 87.8 PFF rating against the mighty Eagles defense in Week 2 and clocking a top speed of over 18MPH while chasing down safety Andrew Mukuba to prevent a pick six.

Grade: B+