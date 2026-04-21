Green Bay Packers 7-round NFL mock draft projection: No first-round pick, no problem

Of course, it wouldn't be a Packers draft without some big swings at premium positions, too — including Taylen Green as a mid-round QB target behind Jordan Love

For a team that's flown under the radar a bit this offseason — keeping your powder dry in free agency will typically do that — you could argue that no team has more riding on the 2026 NFL Draft than theGreen Bay Packers.

The pressure to finally break through in the NFC has arguably never been higher after a heartbreaking loss to the rival Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round, and the NFC North will only get tougher with Kyler Murray now in Minnesota. And yet, for a team that everyone expects to make the playoffs ... man, there sure are some holes on this roster. Green Bay said goodbye to a slew of free agents this spring, from Rashan Gary to Romeo Doubs to Rasheed Walker to Quay Walker to Malik Willis, and Micah Parsons' return from an ACL tear only adds to the uncertainty.

Oh, and they have to address all of those departures without a first-round pick, forfeited to Dallas in the Parsons deal. Brian Gutekunst is behind the 8-ball a bit here, but there's still a path to nailing this draft and fleshing out this roster enough to make a real run at a Super Bowl.

Round 2, Pick 52: DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State

Arizona Wildcats v Iowa State Cyclones | Diamond Images/GettyImages

It may not win you a press conference, but with Colby Wooden leaving in free agency and Devonte Wyatt returning from a late-season injury, the interior of the defensive line is probably the single most glaring hole for Green Bay to fill in this draft. And the man they call Big Citrus would be an ideal fit at this spot: His run-plugging bona fides (as you'd assume from the nickname, he's a very large man at 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds) set a high floor and should help the Packers fill the void left by Kenny Clark, and he has more juice as a developmental pass rusher than you'd expect given his size.

This doesn't feel particularly in keeping with Gutekunst's best-player-available, traits-uber-alles M.O., but it's a nice marriage of need and value. Orange will be a good NFL player on day one, and Green Bay needs to beef up in the trenches to be taken seriously in the NFC.

Round 3, Pick 84: OL Kage Casey, Boise State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Quarterfinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State vs Boise State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It hasn't gotten nearly as much attention as the defensive side of the ball, but the Packers also need to solidify the offensive line at some point during draft weekend. Recent draft picks Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton are ready to step in for the departed Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins, but that raises the question of who replaces Morgan and Belton as valuable and versatile depth — things are worryingly thin right now, even if you assume that the two youngsters will be plug-and-play starters (a big if based on what they've shown so far).

Casey checks a whole lot of boxes, and while this might seem like a little bit of a reach, sometimes you have to go and get your guy when you have limited capital to work with. He was an anchor at left tackle at Boise State, holding his own against the likes of Oregon and Notre Dame over the past couple of years, but he's most commonly projected to kick inside to guard at the next level. The interior is likely his long-term home; that said, this sort of versatility is something Gutekunst loves, and something the Packers could really use right now.

Round 4, Pick 120: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Will Lee III defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Packers cannot come out of this draft without adding at least one corner; Carrington Valentine is a feel-good story and a solid player, but he didn't show enough as CB2 last season to walk into that job again in 2026. (And while Green Bay did add Benjamin St Juste in free agency, the overall depth is worrisome.)

Jonathon Gannon figures to run more aggressive coverage schemes than the zone looks Jeff Hafley specialized in, and that means targeting a different style of concern — one with a more physical frame and man-coverage skills. Lee checks both of those boxes at over 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds, more than capable of playing boundary corner but also with a decent amount of versatility and flexibility.

Round 5, Pick 153 (via ATL): EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

Caden Curry takes on Francis Mauigoa in the College Football Playoff against Miami. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle is the most pressing need, but Green Bay could use help pretty much everywhere up front, especially given the question marks around Micah Parsons' return this season. When Gutekunst takes swings here, they tend to be on powerful guys with big frames — which brings us to Curry, who stands nearly 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds.

He doesn't have the highest ceiling, and he's not going to wow you with his speed or explosiveness. But Curry was a big-time recruit who only had one real year of playing time due to the talent in front of him at Ohio State, so there's still some plausible upside to be unearthed here. He's strong enough to kick inside on passing downs, he can play in even and odd fronts and he can drop into space if you need. He does a little bit of everything, and that's the sort of useful rotational player the Packers could use.

Round 5, Pick 160: QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Taylen Green looks to pass the ball against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Let's get frisky. The Packers are always good for at least one big developmental swing at a position that doesn't feel like too much of a need, so why not them as the team that gets seduced by Green's droolworthy athleticism? He absolutely lit up the Combine this spring, built like a linebacker with the speed of a wide receiver, and that's the sort of toolkit that Matt LaFleur should be able to coach up in time.

This is not a Malik Willis redux; Green is raw as a passer, capable of spraying even the most obvious of layups. But Willis' departure leaves a bit of a void behind Jordan Love. Desmond Ridder isn't a disastrous QB2, but he's also not a particularly compelling one, and Green can sit for at least a year before stepping into the role in 2027.

Round 6, Pick 201: RB Adam Randall, Clemson

Adam Randall gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Packers also need to keep on taking swings at running back, where Josh Jacobs isn't getting younger and guys like Chris Brooks and Marshawn Lloyd have yet to really pop. Randall feels like a Gutekunst guy: A converted wide receiver who rushed for over 800 yards at Clemson last season, he's got a massive frame at over 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, and he brings the passing-game chops you'd expect given that background.

Granted, his frame is a blessing and a curse; he runs high and isn't the shiftiest guy. But it's an enticing size-speed combination, and he could fit well into LaFleur's one-cut-and-go rushing attack as a change of pace at the very least.

Round 7, Pick 236: WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Caleb Douglas reacts after making a first down during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You didn't seriously think we could go through a whole draft without taking a receiver, did you? It wouldn't outright shock me if the Packers took a shot at a developmental prospect much earlier, someone like Ted Hurst or Bryce Lance or De'Zhaun Stribling. But given their needs elsewhere, I just couldn't make the value work, so instead we'll take a late swing at a guy with upside to dream on.

Catch him on the right day, and you'll think Douglas is a future star, with major long speed in a 6-foot-4 frame that gives him one heck of a catch radius. He's a very uneven route runner, and his hands are hit-or-miss, which is why he'll be available deeper into Day 3. Still, those are things you can ostensibly improve in time, and guys with this size, athleticism and ball skills don't come around all that often.

Round 7, Pick 255: LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana

Linebacker is yet another area at which Green Bay could use some extra depth. A former safety who wasn't facing the stiffest competition in the Sun Belt, Dugger still has a ton of learning to do. That said, his athleticism will make him an immediate fit on special teams, and he has the frame (6-foot-4 with a massive wingspan) and speed to become a sideline-to-sideline player if the light goes on with more teaching and he fills out a bit in an NFL strength program.