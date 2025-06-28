Green Bay Packers news: Zach Tom price, missed Jaire replacement, Bears rivalry fuel

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 season with high expectations after going 11-6 in 2024 and falling to the eventual Super Bowl Champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10 in the NFC Wild Card round. Now, they are having some rest and relaxation before training camp.

Here is the latest news and rumors surrounding the Packers as the team prepares to begin training camp in a couple of weeks.

Zach Tom looking for an extension

The Packers and right tackle Zach Tom are currently in talks to work out an extension for the three-year offensive lineman out of Wake Forest. According to Chad Forbes, Tom is asking for over $25 million per season in an extension.

In extension talks with #GoPackGo Zach Tom is asking for over $25M per season, per sources — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) June 25, 2025

Tom has turned into a lock-solid tackle for the Packers since his arrival in Green Bay in 2022. Just this past season, Tom allowed just 24 pressures, 19 quarterback hurries, three sacks, and two quarterback hits in 1,068 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (subscription required). Given his growth as a starting offensive lineman, it's no wonder he will be one of the higher paid tackles in football.

If Tom were to get $25 million per year, he would be tied with Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles for second-largest annual salary for a right tackle. The highest-paid right tackle in terms of annual salary is Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions with $28 million per year.

Packers missed out on Jaire Alexander's replacement

It's been 10 days since the Ravens signed former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal. Since then, the Packers have been looking for Alexander's replacement to join a Green Bay secondary group that features Carrington Valentine, Evan Williams, Xavier McKinney, Keisean Nixon, and Nate Hobbs.

Green Bay recently expressed interest in signing former first-round cornerback Damon Arnette, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

#Texans weren't the only #NFL team interested in Damon Arnette Jr. #49ers general manager John Lynch discussed him with UFL. #Packers were another team that explored Arnette option @KPRC2

“It was a couple of teams that were reaching out on him,” Johnston said. “He’s got… https://t.co/dMeoGj7Skt — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 27, 2025

Early in his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arnette flamed out due to personal issues and has been out of the league since 2021. Since then, Arnette has revived his football career playing in the UFL for the Houston Roughnecks. His impressive play in the UFL was enough for the Houston Texans to give him a second shot at the NFL.

In 13 career games in the NFL, Arnette recorded 29 tackles. The Packers are short in their secondary group, and the addition of Arnette could've been a suitable replacement for Alexander.

For now, the Packers seem completely fine with the cornerback room currently on the roster.

Caleb Williams gives Packers rivalry fuel for next season

Before last year's season finale win for the Chicago Bears over the Packers, Green Bay had an 11-game winning streak against their rival. That hasn't stopped Caleb Williams from having some harsh words for Packers fans when talking about the team's 24-22 win over Green Bay last season.

"I mean they suck," Williams said during an appearance at the Fanatics Fest. "After the game, after we won at Lambeau, obviously, we tried to do the Lambeau leap, and we actually tried to jump in the crowd where our fans were. They started throwing everything at you, they push you off, and the Lambeau leap, it's a real leap, it's not a little baby jump. You actually have to high jump basically. They're pushing you, pushing your face."

The statement by Williams should give the Packers fuel for next season when the Bears come to Lambeau. Williams is 1-0 in his career at Lambeau Field.

Now, he has a new coaching staff that should help him develop into the quarterback fans expected him to since arriving from USC. His head coach is Ben Johnson, who helped establish the Lions as one of the top offenses in football in recent years. It will be up to him to get the most out of Williams. And it will be up to Williams to play his role as well.

Next season, the Bears will head back into Green Bay in Week 14. We'll see what kind of reception he receives from Packers fans.