How each new NFL head coaching hire should spend their team's first draft pick

NFL sidelines are going to look a lot different in 2026. There were 10, count 'em, 10 new head coaching hires, and that's going to change the dynamic of roughly a third of the league's roster makeups.

With the draft quickly approaching in April, each of those new hires will have to quickly assemble their respective staffs and huddle in strategy meetings ahead of the combine in late February. There is a plethora of talent available, but new leadership means new direction in the war room.

How each new NFL head coach hire should use their earliest draft pick

Las Vegas Raiders - Klint Kubiak (Rd 1, Pick 1)

This should be the easiest pick any new head coach has to make. Heisman Trophy-winner and national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

There is a case to be made for Las Vegas to trade out of their pick and bring in a haul of assets. However, the only scenario where that is plausible is if Kubiak and Co. agree to punt on a talent like Mendoza and bring in a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Malik Willis to bridge for the next two seasons or so. Then they could either draft a passer in later rounds or wait to go after one in next year's draft, which is expected to feature talents like Dante Moore, Arch Manning and Julian Sayin.

Kubiak may be inheriting a mess, but take the easy, early win and draft Mendoza to be your star of the future.

Arizona Cardinals - Mike LaFleur (Rd 1, Pick 3)

The Cardinals have serious questions at quarterback, just like Las Vegas, but there are no other passers worthy of an early pick. In fact, Arizona fits better into the above scenario where they'd bring in a veteran QB to challenge — or even replace — Kyler Murray until next year's plethora of passing talent.

That being said, if the Cardinals don't trade out of the No. 3 pick, they should look for offensive line reinforcement. Murray was constantly pressured and having to scramble this season (when he was healthy) and backup Jacoby Brissett took most of the punishment in the pocket.

Miami's Francis Mauigoa is considered the best offensive tackle in the draft. LaFleur, who was in charge of the Los Angeles Rams' offense and protecting Matthew Stafford, should be well aware of how important it is to keep a QB healthy. Mauigoa will be his first building block for whoever is under center in Arizona going forward.

Tennessee Titans - Robert Saleh (Rd 1, Pick 4)

The Titans need to get help for second-year QB Cam Ward but hiring the defensive-minded Saleh at head coach suggests he'll want to plug Tennessee's holes and stop the bleeding so that Ward can have a chance in closer games.

Another Hurricane, EDGE rusher Reuben Bain Jr., could very well be on Saleh's radar. The Titans had an average year with 42 sacks this past season, and an increase in those numbers should make them a thorn in the side of their AFC South rivals.

New York Giants - John Harbaugh (Rd 1, Pick 5)

Arguably the best hire of this cycle, Harbaugh is sitting pretty at pick No. 5 despite what some anxious Giants fans may say about beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 and losing the No. 1 pick.

Once the team has hired its new offensive coordinator, which has turned out to be more difficult than anticipated, then the picture will be a lot clearer with its draft plans. But there should be no doubt that offense will be the focus.

Second-year QB Jaxson Dart needs more weapons despite Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo expected to return from injury next year. Harbaugh can't go wrong with either Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or Ohio State's Carnell Tate, though the latter appears to be the more complete product.

Cleveland Browns - Todd Monken (Rd 1, Pick 6)

After throwing a wrench in the Giants' plans at OC, Monken now gets to lead a team of his own for the first time. Cleveland is in just about as bad a bind as Las Vegas, so take your pick at which position should be addressed first.

If Monken chooses to let one of Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel or Deshaun Watson take primary snaps next year, he'll need to ensure they stay healthy. That naturally leads to an offensive line selection. Utah's Spencer Fano is listed as the next best available OT on ESPN's big board, leaving Monken little choice but to take the best available player if New York sticks with offense.

Miami Dolphins - Jeff Hafley (Rd 1, Pick 11)

Hafley led Green Bay's defense for the last two seasons with decent success. Unless the Dolphins can convince a team ahead of them to trade back, they'll have to settle for the best available defensive prospect.

If things go according to ESPN's latest mock draft by Matt Miller, the Dolphins would land the second-best rated cornerback Jermod McCoy out of Tennessee. Miami is also in need of a QB, with Tua Tagovailoa consistently leaving things to be desired. But, again, there's no other first-round talent besides Mendoza and Hafley could potentially convince a Packer like Willis to follow him to Florida.

Baltimore Ravens - Jesse Minter (Rd 1, Pick 14)

Here's where a former defensive coordinator could break the trend of selecting a player in tune with their past specialty. Baltimore's offense has revolved around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry's legs since the former's receiving options are subpar outside of Zay Flowers.

Minter should be watching what the Giants do at pick No. 5 and scoop up the leftovers. If New York goes with Tate, Baltimore should lunge at Tyson (even if that means trading up a few spots). Despite his injury-riddled 2025, Tyson's explosiveness and glue-like hands keep him in the first-round conversation. In fact, any hesitancy around his health should work to the advantage of whoever puts their trust in him.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Mike McCarthy (Rd 1, Pick 21)

The Steelers had the highest-paid defense in the league last year and still allowed over 400 yards per game. Despite McCarthy's past as an offensive coordinator, he's going to have to beef up Pittsburgh's secondary.

Particularly, the cornerback position is most vulnerable. The Steelers have Joey Porter Jr. on one side but are losing James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. to free agency. Why not pair one young stud with another in Clemson's Avieon Terrell?

Pittsburgh also needs a quarterback if McCarthy cannot convince Aaron Rodgers to come back for one last ride. However, that franchise should remember the last time it picked a passer out of pure need instead of abundance of quality (Kenny Pickett). QB can wait until 2027. Make the defense stronger and spend the 9th-largest cap space ($44 million+) on offense in free agency.

Buffalo Bills - Joe Brady (Rd 1, Pick 26)

Another team that needs to add some serious firepower on offense, Buffalo left QB Josh Allen out to dry in 2025 with just Khalil Shakir and two tight ends to throw to. If anybody knows the importance of having a stacked wide receiver room, it's Brady. Heck, he had Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson to pair with Joe Burrow at LSU.

We already know ownership and general manager Brandon Beane aren't fans of Keon Coleman. So, Brady will have to convince them to draft his replacement (or partner) in Texas A&M's KC Concepcion. His speed and agility will create ample downfield threats for Allen to utilize when defenses key in on running back James Cook.

Atlanta Falcons - Kevin Stefanski (Rd 2, Pick 48)

The Falcons are the only team to make a new hire and not own a first-round pick (sent to the Rams to pick EDGE James Pearce Jr. last year). Stefanski will have his hands full trying to pick up the pieces from Raheem Morris' mess, but there's one position that will be key to address.

QB Michael Penix Jr., once healthy, is going to need an additional weapon besides wideout Drake London to throw to. With most of the best receivers off the board by this point and star tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. likely to hit free agency, that's one position that must be filled early.

Stefanski has experience finding stud tight ends in the mid-rounds. He nabbed Harold Fannin Jr. in last year's draft, and he wound up emerging as the heir apparent to David Njoku in Cleveland. Eli Stowers out of Vanderbilt is considered the fourth-best at that position and should complement the Falcons offense nicely.