How Mike Vrabel's Day 3 NFL Draft absence will and won't impact the Patriots

The ongoing situation surrounding the coach continues to threaten the team’s focus, with potential media scrutiny and further revelations looming over the franchise.

The New England Patriots are preparing for Day 3 of the NFL Draft without head coach Mike Vrabel, who has stepped away to begin counseling.

Amid a growing scandal involving reporter Dianna Russini, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will miss Day 3 of the NFL Draft to begin counseling. While the NFL has decided not to investigate Vrabel for misconduct, his alleged impropriety has and will get in the way of his ability to do his job at the moment.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said, per ESPN “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

What Mike Vrabel's draft absence means for the Patriots

From an operations perspective, not having Vrabel in the war room on Day 3 won't cause any major upheaval. Eliot Wolf will still be the leading voice in the room as the Patriots look to construct their 2026 roster. He'll still target those late-round gems that can make the difference in a Super Bowl run.

What the Patriots will miss is Vrabel's input when there is disagreement or uncertainty. The head coach may not be the most critical figure in the draft room on Day 3, but his opinion matters more than most. Not having him there to advocate for or move New England off of specific selections isn't ideal.

There's a chance Vrabel will still be in contact during the day. Maybe the Patriots will be able to get his input on every pick. Honestly, if he's truly focused on his family, he shouldn't be.

The Patriots can't avoid the Mike Vrabel distractions

This whole saga is a distraction, plain and simple. The Patriots will have spent months getting their draft board ready and prepping everything for a smooth NFL Draft experience. But the last two weeks have taken the focus off the draft and onto the head coach. How much time has the team wasted sorting out the PR elements of Vrabel's life instead of putting 100 percent of their energy into the finishing touches of their strategy?

And this is only the beginning. Vrabel is scheduled to speak with the media after the Patriots make their first-round pick. He'll have to either handle or dodge questions about his upcoming absence and the newest bombshell photos from the New York Post. Those show him getting cozy with Russini at a bar in New York in 2020.

If New England trades out of the first round, Vrabel won't be scheduled to speak to the media again until May 27, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. That may be a ways away, but the questions won't have disappeared by then. The Patriots will still be dealing with this as the top story a month from now.

Could more be coming for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots?

That's the big question in Foxborough right now. When his Day 3 absence was announced on Wednesday, many in the media wondered at the timing. The Post dropping new, more damning photos on Thursday seemed to justify the suspicion. The fact that the new photos are from 2020 suggests there could be more coming down the line.

Already, there have been questions about Russini's reporting on Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, specifically links between him and the Patriots. The NFL isn't currently investigating Vrabel, but every new piece of information that comes out makes it more likely they will have to address the situation.

Patriots Day 3 draft record

The Patriots have been historically excellent at landing diamonds-in-the-rough on Day 3. The most famous example is, of course, sixth-round pick Tom Brady. But he's not the only success story.

Year Round Player Status 2025 4 S Craig Woodson Starter 2025 4 DT Joshua Farmer Backup 2025 5 EDGE Bradyn Swinson Backup 2025 6 K Andres Borregales Starter 2025 7 OT Marcus Bryant Backup 2025 7 LS Julian Ashby Starter 2025 7 DB Kobee Minor Backup 2024 4 G Layden Robinson Not on Team 2024 4 WR Javon Baker Not on Team 2024 6 CB Marcellas Dial Backup 2024 6 QB Joe Milton III Backup 2024 7 TE Jaheim Bell Backup

In the last two years with Vrabel and Wolf, the Patriots have found three starters on Day 3, though two of those, Andres Borrelgales and Julian Ashby are on special teams. Fourth-rounder Craig Woodson is the major success story after earning a starting job as a rookie.

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