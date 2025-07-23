How Raiders reunion for Jamal Adams and Pete Carroll could be a stroke of genius

Jamal Adams is a Las Vegas Raider, and apparently as healthy as he's been in years. That's not saying much, as the three-time Pro Bowler has played 15 games in the past three years, but it's at least promising to hear that he'll be entering the 2025 season with no major ailments. He'll also be entering the 2025 season under the supervision of Pete Carroll, with whom he found some of his best success with in Seattle, including an All Pro selection in 2020 when he recorded 9.5 sacks in 12 games.

Perhaps the most important part of Adams signing with the Raiders is that he's no longer expected to be who he was before injuries sidelined him most of the past few years — if he can be that, it's house money for Carroll and the Raiders. But if he can blow plays up every once in a while and be an elite depth piece next to Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao, then that's a win for Caroll and the Raiders defense.

Pete Carroll wants to win in 2025 and Adams might help that

Pete Carroll said, "I've been winning 10 games a year for 20 years now," a few days ago in a press conference. He's right, too — the track record doesn't lie. If he wants to keep winning with a team that is lacking talent in some key areas, he and the front office need to compensate by taking swings on players that could produce at a high level. Signing Adams this late in the offseason certainly qualifies as that swing.

He might not produce, either! But even if things go horribly wrong for Adams and he looks unplayable in the first few weeks, it's not the end of the world for Vegas. I don't want to call this a "no risk" signing because Adams will be expected to play regularly and Vegas won't be able to just put him on the bench if he looks lost. Still, Adams being anything more a serviceable safety would be a bonus.