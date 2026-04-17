The Cardinals picking up Paris Johnson's fifth-year option signals their draft plans

The Cardinals likely won't draft a QB with the third pick — but could still select one in the first round.

The Arizona Cardinals might have the least inspiring group of quarterbacks in the league heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew have proven they are nothing more than adequate backups throughout their journeyman careers. Kedon Slovis is nothing more than a lottery ticket at the game's most crucial position. There are still questions if they address QB in the draft, but they did give a signal with their move on the offensive line on Thursday.

The team's recent decision to exercise tackle Paris Johnson's fifth-year option provides an excellent clue as to the Cardinals' draft plans. Guaranteeing the former first-round pick $19 million for the 2027 season sends a clear signal that Arizona wants to build a comfortable ecosystem for a young quarterback in the very near future.

How Paris Johnson Jr.'s options signals the Cardinals draft plans

The franchise's lack of quality at the helm of their offense would make the idea of drafting a quarterback in Round 1 a perfectly reasonable plan. The challenge, of course, is that the depth of this year's quarterback class is less than ideal. Fernando Mendoza will almost certainly go to the Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick. That puts the Cardinals, who currently hold the No. 3 pick in a tough spot. That's far too early to take the consensus No. 2 signal-caller, former Alabama standout Ty Simpson.

At the same time, locking Johnson down does not end the franchise's issues at tackle. They still could stand to add a new starting right tackle in this year's draft to help upgrade their pass-blocking acumen. Safety is another spot that could use attention from the team's front office sometime in the early rounds. Despite those needs, quarterback will still be Arizona's biggest need until they find a new passer to build around.

Will the Arizona Cardinals draft a quarterback in Round 1?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | David Leong-Imagn Images

There's no universe in which it makes sense for Arizona to draft a quarterback not named Mendoza with the third pick. Since he's a virtual lock to go first overall, it follows that the Cardinals will not spend the best pick they currently own on a quarterback.

The hot rumor percolating throughout the NFL is that the Cardinals might be interested in trading back into Round 1 to nab a prospect like Simpson. Whether or not Simpson is a good enough prospect to deserve being a first-rounder is a hotly contested debate in scouting circles. His high-end flashes in Alabama very much look the part of a high-quality NFL starter. Critics point to his low points and lack of starting experience as reasons he shouldn't be drafted on Day One.

The Cardinals are one team that could easily talk themselves into gambling on a player like Simpson. They have no inspiring options at quarterback to sell their fan base on. Arizona is also a team that could be motivated to draft Simpson in Round 1 to secure a fifth-year option on his services. That's one reason why the Giants decided to take Jaxson Dart so early in last year's draft.

While the Cardinals' decision to exercise Johnson's fifth-year option indicates they are preparing the roster for a young quarterback it hardly makes it a certainty that they will be players for Simpson. They could simply elect to bide their time until the 2027 NFL Draft to solve their biggest roster problem. That might not excite fans hoping for success this year, but it could be a patient decision that better serves the team's long-term interests.

That's why fans should not get overly worked up about the Cardinals locking down their franchise left tackle. That's a quality decision based purely on the quality of Johnson as a player. It makes even more sense as the team builds up protection for their next franchise quarterback. Nothing about the decision should indicate that Arizona is infatuated with Simpson.