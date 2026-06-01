How the Eagles should respond after failing to trade for Myles Garrett

Some Eagles fans might want their team to feel the pressure and act boldly in the aftermath of the Rams' all-in move for Myles Garrett. Cooler heads need to prevail in Philadelphia. Yes, L.A. added a generational talent to what was already a loaded roster. But the Eagles don't need to mortgage their future; instead, a relatively minor transaction could give Philly just what it needs to keep pace with the NFC's Super Bowl contenders this season.

The Eagles already added Jonathan Greenard during the NFL Daft to fortify their pass rush. The former Vikings standout should give this defense a major boost over the next couple of seasons at least. The challenge with Greenard is that his performance should start to experience age-related regression as he passes the magical age of 30.

That's why higher-ups in Philly should be looking for younger options to fill out an edge room that's still a little bit thin. And one intriguing target resides inside their own division: The Giants are not overly enamored with top draft choice Kayvon Thibodeaux, and have been listening to offers for the 25-year-old for the better part of the last 12 months.

What would the Eagles need to give up in a trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux?

San Francisco 49ers v New York Giants | Al Bello/GettyImages

The Giants may not be in love with the former first-rounder, but they do recognize that he is, at the very least, a decent rotation option for them on the edge. The Eagles would need to buy into his untapped potential to complete a trade. New York is not going to give him away, especially not to a division rival.

The Giants will start negotiations by looking for a first- or second-round pick, but they would have already moved Thibodeaux if that sort of offer existed. He simply hasn't produced enough to merit that sort of compensation.

That's why the two parties should be able to come to terms on a third-round selection. Remember, the Eagles will head into next year's draft with extra capital after the A.J. Brown trade was finally consummated on Monday. Parting with a third-rounder becomes much more palatable for Philadelphia with an extra fifth-round pick coming next year and another first-rounder in 2028.

The Giants can feel good about this as long as they don't get too caught up in the sunk cost related to acquiring Thibodeaux. He's been a reasonably productive player for New York, but he has not developed into the sort of superstar they hoped he would become, fine enough against the run while mostly cleaning up messes created by teammates as a pass rusher. Cashing out with a Day 2 pick feels like a decent recouping of value.

Will the Eagles make a trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux?

The Eagles feel like a team that will stand pat unless a deal for a superstar falls into their laps. While productive, that's not a label that fits Thibodeaux. Expect the Giants to hold onto him until a would-be contender suffers an injury at edge rusher that requires them to make a semi-desperate move.

That sort of inactivity might frustrate some Eagles fans, but this team has enough transition to deal with in 2026. Adding a quality edge rusher could give them a boost, but it's not a big enough swing for GM Howie Roseman.