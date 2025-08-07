How to watch Bengals vs. Eagles in Preseason Week 1: TV channel, streaming and who's playing

After a preview that was the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL preseason is now kicking off in ful beginning on Friday. Sure, these can be considered exhbititon games, but for fans of all 32 teams, it gives them a chance to see rookies don a uniform for the first time, and scout players who are looking to secure the final roster spots.

On the first day of the first week of preseason, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's everything you need to know about the Eagles vs. Bengals preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Eagles vs. Bengals Preseason Week 1 start time

Kickoff between the Eagles and Bengals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Eagles vs. Bengals Preseason Week 1 TV channels

This game won't be broadcasted on national television, so the only way to watch on cable or satellite is if you are in the local markets of both teams.

Bengals fans can watch the game on WXIX FOX19 in the Cncinnati market. There are other channels to watch in Ohio, such as WSYX ABC6 in Columbus, WKEF ABC22 in Dayton, and WLIO FOX 8.2 in Lima. Bengals fans in Kentucky can see the game on WLEX Lex18 in Lexington and WDRB FOX41 in Louisville.

Eagles fans in Philadelphia can see the game on NBC10. Other television in Pennsylvania include WPMT FOX 43 (Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York), WOLF FOX56 (Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Hazelton), and WWCP FOX 8 (Johnstown, Altoona, State College, DuBois, and Bedford).

How to live stream Eagles vs. Bengals Preseason Week 1

Fans in the local markets can live stream the game for free on the Eagles and Bengals mobile apps or on their respective team websites.

For fans outside of the local markets, you can live stream the game via the NFL+ streaming service. The cheapest option will allow you to stream every preseason, regular season, and playoff game for $6.99 a month. There is also a premium subscription option, which includes NFL Redzone, All-22 game film, and full game replays for $14.99 a month.

Who isn't playing in Eagles vs. Bengals Preseason Week 1?

For the Eagles, they haven't provided any clues as to whether the regular starters will play in the first preseason game. So there's no real inkling of quarterback Jalen Hurts or running back Saquon Barkley participating for a drive or two. But you can expect the backups to receive plenty of playing time.

As for the Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor has let it be known that the starters won't be getting any breaks. Unlike previous years, Taylor expects to see the starters to play "several" series, and that includes quarterback Joe Burrow. But that doesn't mean every starter will play.

Here is a list of every player not expected to participate in the first preseason game, via Taylor.

Bengals Inactive Player Position Trey Hendrickson DE Noah Fant TE Mike Gesicki TE B.J. Hill DT Dax Hill CB Cedric Johnson DE Marco Wilson CB Matt Lee OL Cam Taylor-Britt CB

The big name on Cincinnati's inactives list is Trey Hendrickson, who is in the midst of a hold-in with the Bengals over a new contract extension. with pass rushers getting paid this offseason, both sides are not close to a deal.

As for Noah Fant, he is still easing onto the team after signing a contract last week.