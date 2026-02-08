How to watch the Super Bowl and listen to Seahawks-Patriots on the radio

The long wait for Super Bowl LX is almost over as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are set to square off in Santa Clara tonight to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Neither side was expected to be here in the preseason, making tonight's matchup an intriguing story featuring a quarterback many wrote off after early struggles in his career and a potential rebirth of the New England dynasty.



As is tradition, the Super Bowl broadcaster is rotating again between the NFL's broadcast partners. While FOX got the big game last year to see Kansas City's chance at a three-peat go up in flames quickly, NBC is hoping to get a more competitive contest between the Patriots and Seahawks.

How to watch Super Bowl LX on TV

This will be the first Super Bowl that NBC will broadcast since 2022, when they got to air Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. That contest marked the final Super Bowl that Al Michaels called for NBC as the network turned the Sunday night booth over to Mike Tirico at the beginning of the 2022 season.



Tirico will be making his Super Bowl play-by-play debut alongside Cris Collinsworth, who will be calling his sixth Super Bowl, five of which have come on NBC. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will serve as the broadcast's sideline reporters while Terry McAulay will be on hand as the rules analyst.



NBC will also have extensive pre-game programming, including a "Road To The Super Bowl" special at noon ET and the pre-game show beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET and running through kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. The post-Super Bowl slot will again be anchored by coverage from the Winter Olympics, with Primetime in Milan tentatively scheduled to begin at 10:45 p.m. ET.



Super Bowl LX coverage will also be streaming on Peacock, as has been the case for NBC's Sunday night broadcasts throughout the regular season.

How to listen to Super Bowl LX on the radio

As has been the case for years, Westwood One will produce the national radio broadcast of the Super Bowl. In addition to any local radio stations that have deals with Westwood One to carry the broadcast, the Super Bowl radio call is available on the Westwood One Sports app, Sirius XM, NFL+ and the NFL app.



Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner will be on the call for Westwood one with Laura Okmin serving as the broadcast's sideline reporter. Gene Steratore, who works for CBS during the regular season, will serve as the radio broadcast's rules analyst. Pre-game content will begin at noon ET and run through the opening kickoff.