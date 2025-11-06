In loving memory of Marshawn Kneeland, Cowboys draft pick and WMU legend

Warning: This article includes details of self-inflicted violence. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and considering self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support, 24/7. You can call 1-800-273-8255 to be connected.

Tragic news hit the NFL on Thursday morning, as the Dallas Cowboys announced their 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland passed away. Per Frisco police, Kneeland died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here are the complete details of Frisco PD's pursuit.

Kneeland, who went to school at Western Michigan and was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, had the biggest game of his young career just a few days ago. Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, making an impact with the Cowboys in limited playing time.

Marshawn Kneeland went from scoring a TD in primetime, three days ago to passing away. Life is too short man, prayers to him and his family. pic.twitter.com/kbxYh5pJWS — Joseph Esposito (@JosephEsposito0) November 6, 2025

Kneeland was a Western Michigan legend, growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan and staying close to home. In his final season with the WMU Broncos, Kneeland was named second-team All MAC, and had 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and eight quarterback hurries to his name. He even scored his first and only collegiate touchdown with a one-yard rushing score against St. Francis.

Kneeland's path to Western Michigan is a relatable one for those in the Grand Rapids area. Often overlooked because of his size and makeup, he didn't receive many Power-4 offers. Yet, he made the most of his collegiate career with the Broncos, and eventually professionally.

In memoriam: Cowboys honor a life gone too soon

The Cowboys released a statement on Thursday morning regarding the death of Kneeland.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," the statement read.

Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was with Dallas when Kneeland was drafted, had nothing but kind words about their time together, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

“He was a great person, eager to learn...wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard-loved playing the game," Zimmer told Slater. “My last conversation with him was keep being you you’re going to have a great career.”

Marshawn Kneeland's promising NFL career ended far too soon

Kneeland's NFL career was just getting started, as he was finally starting to get more playing time on the Cowboys defensive line, and on special teams. More importantly, he was a special person off the field, honoring his late mother, Wendy Kneeland, who passed away just before the NFL Draft. Kneeland's agent and best friend, Jonathan Perzley, sadly confirmed his death to reporters on Thursday as well.

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words," Perzley wrote.

More tributes will likely pour in throughout the afternoon. We'll have more information as it becomes available.