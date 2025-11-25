Inside the AFC North playoff picture: Ravens have a clear edge on Steelers

There are just six weeks remaining in the 2025-26 NFL regular season and that means divisional races are heating up. One in particular to keep your eye on will be the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers both tied at 6-5 and still to play each other twice down the stretch.

Based on the eye test, Baltimore has the clear edge on their rivals to the northwest having won five straight contests since mid-October compared to Pittsburgh's 3-4 record across that same stretch.

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be back at full strength and has thrown for a combined 726 yards and five touchdowns in his last four starts. While Baltimore's overall offense has been sluggish compared to other years, the team is still finding ways to win and that's the most important thing.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has relinquished it's early divisional lead and now QB Aaron Rodgers is recovering from a fractured left wrist. Backup Mason Rudolph played well in the team's 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears but he's likely to be sent back to the bench in the next week or two, just in time for Rodgers to return against Baltimore.

Those two divisional clashes will the most important games of their respective seasons with both acting as a two-part de facto AFC North Championship Game. But there are other factors at play in the remaining four games on tap. Here's what each team's path looks entering the home stretch.

The Ravens' path to the AFC North crown

Week 13 vs. Cincinnati

Week 14 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 15 @ Cincinnati

Week 16 vs. New England

Week 17 @ Green Bay

Week 18 @ Pittsburgh

On paper, Baltimore has two very winnable contests against the Cincinnati Bengals across the next three weeks. Though the latter is expecting to get QB Joe Burrow back as early as Week 13 for the Thanksgiving clash in Maryland. That could throw a wrench in the Ravens' plans.

On top of that, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers stand in the way for the club's final non-conference contests of the year. Losing either contest doesn't directly impact the division race but they are critical junctures that could provide an edge over Pittsburgh.

However, if Baltimore continues to play like it has and just find ways to win, it's entirely plausible that the Ravens finish the year 4-2 and claim the AFC North crown. Whether they split with Cincinnati or Pittsburgh doesn't necessarily matter as long as Baltimore gets at least one victory over New England or Green Bay.

The Steelers' path to the AFC North crown

Week 13 vs. Buffalo

Week 14 @ Baltimore

Week 15 vs. Miami

Week 16 @ Detroit

Week 17 @Cleveland

Week 18 vs. Baltimore

Technically, Pittsburgh's remaining schedule is easier than Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills are playing like a shell of their previously dominant selves, the Miami Dolphins are... well, not good, and the Cleveland Browns are always a toss up.

But with how shaky Pittsburgh has been playing itself lately, those three contests are not wins the team can just bank on even if Rodgers returns. On top of that, traveling to face the Detroit Lions could prove to be a tough outing in itself.

Realistically, we're looking at a 2-4 finish for the Steelers with wins over Miami and Cleveland. Though, don't be surprised if Pittsburgh looks like it's found life in upsets over Buffalo, Baltimore and then falling flat against either the Dolphins or Browns. That would set things up to be determined in a Week 18 rematch with the Ravens at home.