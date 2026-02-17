Inside George Pickens' market: Why Cowboys WR isn't Micah Parsons 2.0

The Dallas Cowboys seem to only have two strategies when it comes to dealing with stars who are due big pay days: Sign them or delay until they want out. Fans of Jerry Jones' team know the latter situation all too well considering pass rusher Micah Parsons had enough of the former's antics last year and forced his way to Green Bay via trade.

Wide receiver George Pickens, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, was set to become a free agent in March until reports emerged that Dallas is going to utilize the franchise tag on him for the 2026 season. Pickens would be guaranteed roughly $28 million (all against the salary cap).

However, contract negotiations won't be put on ice until next year. The Cowboys and Pickens have until July 15 to agree on an extension before the tag officially takes effect.

Should Cowboys fans be worried George Pickens will be the next Micah Parsons in contract talks?

There is plenty of reason to be optimistic Dallas isn't going to pull any shenanigans that risk Pickens ending up on any other NFL team in 2026 or beyond. The 24-year-old was the team's top pass catcher last season with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Paired with fellow star wideout CeeDee Lamb, who earned his four-year, $136 million extension in 2024, the duo were Dallas' first 1,000-yard receivers since 2019. Quarterback Dak Prescott — who expressed his desire for Pickens to return at the Pro Bowl Games — was able to reach a deal with Jones after two seasons on the franchise tag.

Pickens and Parsons share the same agent

While Pickens and Parsons share an agent (David Mulugheta), the biggest difference in this situation is that Jones and the former don't share a relationship in which direct contract talks could be facilitated through. Circumventing Mulugheta is what ultimately doomed Dallas to lose Parsons.

So far, there have been no indications from Jones' camp that he even wants to negotiate directly with Pickens. Perhaps he learned his lesson and the franchise tag is just a way for him to establish a dominant starting position when dealing with Mulugheta over the next year (or even just the next few weeks).

Options if Cowboys, Pickens can't agree on a deal

Now it's still entirely possible things fall apart. If Pickens signs the tender, Dallas can still trade him in an effort to gain some value back on an impending failed investment. NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported such a scenario was still very much in play ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The other option: Rescind the tag and let Pickens walk. That route would really only be plausible if things get real ugly real quick. Pickens would have to indicate he's going to hold out like Parsons did or refuse to sign the tender.

The Carolina Panthers went through a similar scenario in 2016 when cornerback Josh Norman departed and eventually signed with the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys fans shouldn't be that anxious, however. Pickens proved himself invaluable to Dallas' offense and his absence — like Parsons' — would severely hamper the team on that side of the ball. Jones (hopefully) will use his better judgement this time around.