It’s time for the Seahawks to call this free agent after preseason opener

Much of the conversation heading into the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 preseason opener (rightfully) centered around Pete Carroll's return to the Emerald City. The team's incoming draft class stole the show once the tune-up match against the Las Vegas Raiders began, though that wasn't the only notable takeaway. Their lack of a pass-rushing presence, specifically on the perimeter, was apparent.

Seattle tallied just one collective sack in its 23-23 tie with the Raiders. The inability to disrupt any of Las Vegas' three quarterbacks who took reps highlights how top-heavy the Seahawks' edge rusher/outside linebacker depth chart is. It's a concerning development as the upcoming NFL campaign approaches, one with no clear in-house resolution, especially with uncertainty surrounding Uchenna Nwosu's health.

Given the circumstances, the Seahawks could reportedly "scour the ranks of veteran edge rushers who are, or become, available," according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Subsequently, with ties to the organization and head coach Mike Macdonald, "one commonly mentioned name" has been floated around: Jadeveon Clowney.

Seahawks ought to contact Jadeveon Clowney following 2025 preseason opener

Clowney was acquired by the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider from the Houston Texans in 2019, headlined by a third-round pick. The three-time Pro Bowler spent only one season in Seattle, but by all accounts, ended the partnership on relatively good terms. Then, Macdonald crossed paths with him in 2023 as members of the Baltimore Ravens, so there's plenty of familiarity here.

A tumultuous, forgetful stint with the Cleveland Browns sandwiches Clowney's time with the Seahawks and Ravens. Nevertheless, he experienced a late-career renaissance under Macdonald's tutelage, tying his single-season best in sacks (9.5). The 2014 No. 1 overall selection's efforts contributed to a club that finished 13-4 and atop the AFC standings, giving Seattle proof of concept..

Seahawks have reasons to reach out to Jadeveon Clowney

Tyreke Smith has garnered buzz this offseason and shown flashes of getting into opposing backfields. Condotta writes that he's "had the best [training] camp of the rest of the edge rushers on the roster." Yet, the 2022 fifth-rounder's lack of reps with merely 24 total snaps (19 defensive, five special teams) is a massive red flag.

Moreover, Nwosu remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while recovering from offseason knee surgery. There's no timetable for him to rejoin the Seahawks, and he would have to miss at least four games if not activated before Week 1. With that in mind, Macdonald phoning in Clowney sounds like a worthwhile avenue the Seahawks should explore.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Clowney as the No. 47 edge defender out of 211 qualified players in 2024. He earned better marks as a pass rusher, ranking 30th at the position. Even his run-stopping was above average, demonstrating versatility and impacting multiple facets of the game.