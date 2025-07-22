It took one day of training camp for Micah Parsons to give Jerry Jones an ultimatum

Micah Parsons could not make it more clear where he stands with the Dallas Cowboys after Jerry Jones took unnecessary shots at him before spring camp. On the first day of training camp, Parsons spoke to the media even though he is holding in — showing up but not participating. He wants a new contract, but negotiations with the team are not progressing particularly well.

“If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here," Parsons said. "I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business."

Micah Parsons after practice. He said there hasn't been much movement in terms of contract negotiations.



"If they don't want me here they don't want me here. I'll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business."

Parsons told reporters that he wants to remain in Dallas, but he's not the one signing the checks. And actions speak louder than words. It's up to Jones and CEO Stephen Jones to keep him around.

"Let’s see if they want me to be here,” Parsons said.

Micah Parsons puts the ball in Jerry Jones, Cowboys' court

So far, Jones is doing a poor job of indicating he wants Parsons. He was open with reporters on Monday about his hesitation to sign the linebacker to a lucrative new deal because of apparent injury concerns. Jones was roundly criticized, including by JJ Watt, whose scathing tweet on the matter was retweeted by Parsons.

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons: “There’s really not much movement” on contract talks. “I want to be here. At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here.”



"I'm doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn't for Jerry."

Even so, Parsons understands it's a business. He's also paying attention to what's happening around the league and which teams are doing what's necessary to keep their best players.

"TJ [Watt] got taken care of. Maxx [Crosby] got taken care of. Myles [Garrett] got taken care of and he had two years left on his deal. You see a lot of players around the league getting taken care of, you wish you had that same type of energy," Parsons said.

The Cowboys have played this game before. They seem to always slow play their big contract decisions before ultimately caving on a record contract. That's what happened with Dak Prescott and it's what most people expect to happen with Parsons. So why sour the relationship by finding a million little ways to disrespect a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro?

That's a question for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass to answer.

"I don't take it personally. I just don't understand," Parsons said. Neither do we.