It took one game for Patriots fans to be worried about Drake Maye's biggest red flag

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got a statue ahead of New England's 48-18 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders on Friday night. Current quarterback Drake Maye experienced some difficulties playing in the shadow of one of the game's all-time greats.

Specifically, the team's new franchise quarterback drew criticism from fans after an ugly turnover against Washington's defense in the first quarter. His fumble served as a stark reminder of just how far he has to go before he's ready to be a Pro Bowl-caliber signal-caller.

Of course, improving player fundamentals is a big reason why New England elected to dump head coach Jerod Mayo in favor of Mike Vrabel in the offseason. The former Titans head man called the game a "good start" for his new team but that statement did not apply to Maye's lone turnover on the night.

One bad play in the preseason isn't cause for panic, but the Patriots' offensive coaching staff will continue to work hard on helping Maye learn to protect the football in 2025. The team's lack of high-end offensive talent will put natural pressure on the quarterback to take risks. Vrabel will prefer he dial that aggressiveness down to allow the team's revamped defense to hold opponents at bay.

It's also worth noting that Maye got the benefit of working against a defense that was missing several of its most talented players. Bobby Wagner, Marshon Lattimore and Von Miller all skipped out on the game for Washington. That is not an uncommon occurrence for this early in the preseason, but it should have made things easier for Maye during his brief time on the field.

The good news for fans in New England is that Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have plenty of time let to work with Maye on his ball security before Week 1 arrives. Helping the young quarterback learn when to take chances and when to live for another down will be a big part of his development this season. Maye's progress on that front will not be linear. Patriots fans should expect some ups and downs from his ball security this year.

The biggest thing is making sure that Maye keeps taking steps forward. It might still be too early in the process to expect the Patriots to be contending for a playoff spot in the AFC. But Maye's talent is obvious; he should be a franchise QB for years to come. The two things that might short-circuit that are a sketchy supporting cast and an inability to cut down on the back-breaking plays that come with all the explosives Maye's arm and legs can generate. New England took serious steps toward solving the former this offseason; now it's on Maye, Vrabel and McDaniels to deal with the latter.