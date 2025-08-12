It took one preseason game for Vikings veteran to end up on chopping block

The Minnesota Vikings added some much-needed reinforcements this offseason in the run game, and it has one veteran running back on the chopping back after just one preseason game. Zavier Scott made a massive impression in his first game with the Vikings and now has Ty Chandler’s roster spot in question. The Vikings went and added some running back depth to take some pressure off Aaron Jones.

Jordan Mason was a massive pickup for the Vikings after he had a solid season with the San Francisco 49ers before he got hurt. He’s most likely a roster lock and obviously Jones’ spot isn’t in question. But with Scott’s big game, it could spell trouble for Chandler. He appeared in all 17 games last year and had less than 200 rushing yards on the year.

In Minnesota’s preseason game, he had five carries for five yards, significantly below Scott’s seven carries for 40 yards. Minnesota has a good problem to have in the backfield, but it could mean Chandler ends up the odd man out.

Zavier Scott puts pressure on Ty Chandler for spot on 53-man roster

In his career, Jones has had some injury problems. While he was healthy all of last season, through his career, specifically when he was in Green Bay, he faced some injury problems so the Vikings getting contingency plans in place is probably smart. They have a great problem when Mason is the backup running back and then Scott has a big first game. It shows they’ll have some depth at a position that often gets forgotten about.

Saquon Barkley reminded up why an elite running back is critical to success throughout the season. The Vikings might have three guys they can rely on in the run game, which is not only unheard of, but the best news with a rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. This offense doesn’t necessarily need a lot of help, but giving McCarthy some buffers to take the pressure off him will be important down the road.

Chandler will potentially be in his fourth season with the Vikings if he makes the roster. He’s been a true backup option in Minnesota with his best season coming in 2023 with nearly 500 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, the only season of his career with a rushing touchdown.

Maybe the Vikings decide to take four running backs. Because of Mason’s injury history, they might be interested in having more depth than usual. That said, Chandler will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to return to Minnesota. Scott made it clear he wants a spot on the roster and has two more games to prove that the Vikings should give him a shot.