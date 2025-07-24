It took one week for Justin Fields to prove Mike Tomlin and the Steelers right

It hasn't even been a full week of training camp, and the New York Jets are already receiving injury news that could put a toll on their 2025 NFL season. This morning during practice, quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the field after suffering an apparent toe injury.

The extent of Fields' injury is unclear at this moment, according to head coach Aaron Glenn, but the Jets are hoping that Fields' injury isn't so severe that he'll have to miss an extensive amount of playing time this season. After one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets signed Fields in the offseason to a two-year, $40 million contract.

Source: #Jets QB Justin Fields, carted off with a toe injury from getting stepped on from practice, suffered a dislocated toe. No fracture and not the big toe.



He’s still undergoing tests, but that’s the initial diagnosis. Severity is unclear. pic.twitter.com/lBz6jivGY7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2025

The Jets are hoping that Fields can turn a franchise that has the longest current NFL playoff drought around, which is why the recent injury news is devastating for their fans. The news also confirms the doubts and fears that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers had all along during his one season with Pittsburgh.

Fields was never given a fair shot with the Steelers

In his one season with the Steelers, Fields experienced his fair share of highs and lows. Fields played in 10 games for the Steelers, sharing the starting position with Russell Wilson, who is now also in the Big Apple with the New York Giants.

Fields recorded 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns, completing 65.8 percent of his passes. He also recorded 289 yards rushing. When Fields decided to sign with the Jets, many Steelers fans were disappointed in his decision to leave and were hoping that he would stay in Pittsburgh.

Fields was never given a fair shot by head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, which showed as Wilson took over the starting quarterback job halfway through last season. While the injury news is horrible for Jets fans to swallow, it also confirmed the Steelers' worst fears with Fields at quarterback.

Throughout his NFL career, Fields has always been susceptible to injuries. In the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, Fields has suffered multiple injuries, including a rib fracture in his rookie season, along with a hip strain and a thumb dislocation that caused him to miss five games in 2023.

Jets fans will now hold their breath as they wait for the injury update on their starting quarterback. Tyrod Taylor and Adrian Martinez are the current backup quarterbacks for the Jets.