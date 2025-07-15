It turns out, Garrett Wilson’s extension does have a direct correlation to the Terry McLaurin situation in Washington. Jonathan Jones of CBS tweeted on the X platform that Wilson’s extension should affect McLaurin with McLaurin being older, thus not in the market for a deal similar to Wilson’s. While that may be true, it clearly didn’t absolve the Commanders from any fallout drama.

The Garrett Wilson extension doesn’t really impact Terry McLaurin’s situation with Commanders. Wilson is 5 years younger and now locked up for the next 6 seasons. From Washington’s perspective, the landscape hasn’t changed for these negotiations. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 14, 2025

McLaurin didn’t waste any time talking about his disdain for the situation in how his contract negotiations are going in Washington.

"I've been pretty frustrated, not gonna lie. Everything that has transpired has been pretty disappointing. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, so I want to be here. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing," McLaurin said, per 106.7 The Fan's X platform account.

What Garrett Wilson's extension means for Commanders and Terry McLaurin

While he could have made these statements at any point, the fact that they’re made after Wilson’s extension and the fact that it’s a direct shot at the Commanders, it means he’s starting to pull away.

The Commanders are fresh off an NFC Championship game appearance and effectively cleaned house in their receiver room. Why they won’t commit to McLaurin is beyond me; it’s clearly beyond him too. Now they have drama looming over them in what should be an optimistic season.