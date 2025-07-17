J.J. McCarthy in impossible position with looming Jordan Addison suspension

Coming off a brutal injury in his rookie season, expected to follow up one of the best seasons in Vikings franchise history, and now one of his top pass-catchers is likely to be suspended to start the year. Godspeed, J.J. McCarthy!

The Vikings' potential franchise quarterback has not been short of roadblocks before he plays a snap in the NFL, and Addison potentially missing time after pleading no contest to a "reckless driving with the involvement of alcohol" charge from a 2024 incident is just the latest.

Minnesota's wide receiver depth is not their strongest suit — there's still talent after Justin Jefferson and Addison when everyone is on the field, but when everyone is forced to do a little more than they're used to, it'll get tougher for McCarthy in his rookie season.

Jordan Addison's potential absence leaves McCarthy without No. 2 option

Luckily, Justin Jefferson is good enough by himself that McCarthy shouldn't have a tough time forming a connection with one of his top targets. Should Addison miss time, though, it will be on Jalen Nailor, Rondale Moore and tight end T.J. Hockenson to step up for their rookie quarterback.

Having options to spread the field with is often a benefit for first-year quarterbacks, and they can sometimes form connections with players no one expects. Could Ronalde Moore break out in 2025 with McCarthy? Sure! Why not!

Justin Jefferson already believes in McCarthy

"I just want him to be as confident as I am in him," Jefferson told Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports recently. That's pretty wholesome, to be honest, and it's a good sign that Minnesota's superstar is this bought in to the team's QB early on.

In theory, the McCarthy to Jefferson connection could be one of the best in the league. A player missing their entire rookie season will take some of the shine off of them as a prospect, but McCarthy was a first-round pick for a reason. Minnesota really believes in him as their guy and to see their top skill player give such a raving endorsement is a good sign. There are plenty of hurdles left for McCarthy, but he's no stranger to those.