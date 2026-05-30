J.J. McCarthy stepped in front of reporters on Wednesday and greeted them with a smile. Seconds later, the third-year Minnesota Vikings quarterback was asked what went through his head after his team added former Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray into the mix, clouding his own future with the team.

McCarthy's answer was what you'd expect to hear. Even if he felt slighted by it, he wasn't going to say so. Instead, he briefly endorsed the move — which he described as "a decision that they feel like is going to improve the depth and the quality of the room" — before stressing that he's zeroed in on improving his game.

J.J. McCarthy addresses start of Vikings OTAs with Kyler Murray now in Minnesota

Headlines can't really be crafted by such a nondescript comment. A few more questions — and run-of-the-mill answers — passed, revealing that, this offseason, McCarthy is trying to build more of a rapport with his team's No. 1 receiver, wants to sharpen his skills and is thrilled to have a new wideout to throw to.

As it pertains to the position battle with Murray, a former Heisman Trophy winner, McCarthy wants to "control what I can control and do the best thing I can for this team," he said. There's not much of a relationship between the two.

Wait, what?

"It's just like two guys in a classroom," McCarthy said matter-of-factly. "He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it's the coaches' responsibility to teach us and coach us. ... It's just like the same feeling when you're in high school and there's another person on the other side of the room. That's just kinda how it is."

McCarthy looks like a distraction by contradicting his QB teammate

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The transparency would've been fine and dandy, except for the fact that Murray said McCarthy has been open to learning from him. And, well, McCarthy is far from entrenched with the team that drafted him.

The gap between the two quarterbacks, ESPN's Kevin Seifert wrote after Friday's OTA practice, was not close, with Murray displaying impressive ability while McCarthy lagged behind.

The session served as yet another example that, two seasons in, the Michigan product still has a lot to prove, including that he can get in front of the cameras and say all the right things, even if stretching the truth just a bit for the sake of not giving anyone anything to talk about.

If McCarthy wants out, a displeased demeanor could be his ticket. Maybe a split would be what's best for both sides at this point. Murray had to wait seven seasons for a fresh start, sticking with a team that thought highly enough of him to give him a hefty contract, but got tired enough of waiting for results that it set him free this offseason with its backup plan being, uh, the combination of Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck.

Before last season, McCarthy was considered a future face of the franchise. At this point, it's an uphill battle for him to even charm those in the building. Minnesota might as well save itself from any more ink printed in bold. The writing has been on the wall since Murray arrived anyway.

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