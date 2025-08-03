J.J. McCarthy might be further along in his development than we thought

J.J. McCarthy being prepared for the NFL or not is one of the biggest swing factors of the upcoming campaign. Whether he's ready to lead the Minnesota Vikings is the difference between them being a legitimate threat in the NFC and fighting for their playoff lives. Many are doubting the young quarterback, but his head coach, Kevin O'Connell, seems to be impressed by him thus far.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler caught up with O'Connell before Day 8 of the Vikings' training camp. If their conversation is any indication, McCarthy appears more primed to be an instant contributor than public chatter has led to believe. There could (and probably will) be growing pains along the way, but the overall positive vibes in Minnesota are encouraging.

Caught up with #Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell before practice Friday.



*How J.J. McCarthy demeanor impacts entire offense

*High bar for defense

*Plan for Justin Jefferson

Kevin O'Connell's optimism suggests Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy's development is going well

While noting his bias, O'Connell praises McCarthy for playing against "one of the more talented, cohesive, high-level scheme defenses" in football. There have ostensibly and understandably been bumps in the road, which the sideline general called "learning moments." But all in all, the latter's "relentless" approach to improving has been the most encouraging development, and it's rubbing off on the entire offense.

Albeit partial, it's hard to argue with O'Connell's thought process. McCarthy is figuring out defensive coordinator Brian Flores' well-designed, blitz-heavy system versus a loaded Vikings stop unit, which makes opposing teams feel less intimidating. Iron sharpens iron, and the difficulty should be lower throughout the 2025 season.

Minnesota finished first, second and third in blitz, turnover and scoring rate in 2024, respectively. In other words, Flores' group gets after the passer often and from all angles. They do it extremely well, too, to the point of forcing mistakes.

O'Connell is "having a blast" working with McCarthy. The reigning Coach of the Year touted the second-year for showing up to practice "ready to go" and staying even-keeled. Every rep has been valuable through the highs and lows, yet they're only scratching the surface of their joint journey.

J.J. McCarthy has plenty of time to keep improving

As O'Connell states, it's still "very early" in the offseason process as the calendar flips to August. There's still much to be done, though he's "happy" with the "minute-to-minute momentum" McCarthy is building as we inch closer to Week 1. That's a positive sign for the Vikings' playoff hopes and chances of following up the remarkable 14-3 year they're coming off.

The Vikings are even more talented on the offensive side of the ball than on defense. Superstar Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are perhaps the league's best wide receiver tandem. Two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson is as reliable a tight end target as they come. Minnesota also revamped its interior offensive line via free agency and the draft, investing heavily in McCarthy's protection. Don't forget their newfound dynamic running back duo of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

McCarthy has no shortage of weapons. Plus, O'Connell is an elite play-caller and every thrower's best friend. In other words, the former is an incredible environment for success. So, words aside, we'll find out what the Michigan product is made of, for better or worse.