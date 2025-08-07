J.J. McCarthy revelation sets Vikings up for disaster waiting to happen

How Minnesota Vikings second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy performs will arguably be the biggest X-factor of the upcoming NFL campaign. Whether he's ready for the pros could be the difference between his team winning seven(ish) games or jostling for NFC North supremacy. However, coming off a rookie season that was lost in the preseason to a torn meniscus that required surgery, his health bears watching.

Minnesota must juggle keeping McCarthy out of harm's way with unleashing him to get a proper assessment of his long-term potential while remaining competitive. The front office has constructed a roster ready to win now and has a head coach capable of guiding them to success in Kevin O'Connell. It all comes down to how good the young signal-caller is and if he can stay on the field.

Yet, recent comments from McCarthy indicate the Vikings must protect the 22-year-old from himself. He sounds unfazed by the knee injury, considering his proclivity to run with the ball and excitement to do continue doing so. This can be seen as an encouraging sign that the recovery process has gone smoothly. Conversely, if it's naive overconfidence, Minnesota would find itself in a doomsday scenario.

J.J. McCarthy still wanting to use his legs post-knee surgery should terrify Vikings fans

McCarthy has been "no less willing to scramble downfield during training camp" since returning from a serious lower-leg ailment, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. So much so that he claims to be "extremely comfortable" running when necessary. Moreover, the 2024 No. 10 overall pick declared his mobility a secret sauce that Vikings reporter inadvertently spilled to the masses.

"I almost wish you didn't ask that because I want to keep that on the low," McCarthy said. "I think that's a huge part of my game. It's a weapon in this league. You kind of have to have it, with these edge rushers and the different pressure looks."

Yes, McCarthy's athleticism and ability to extend/create plays with his feet is surely a nice wrinkle the Vikings would love to feature in their offense. Nonetheless, ensuring the Michigan star is available should be the first and foremost priority. Minnesota must dial it back, at least early on, especially knowing that Sam Howell is the club's backup passer.

Sam Howell could quickly ruin Vikings' 2025 outlook

Fears of Howell being under center should keep the Vikings cautiously aware of taking the training wheels off McCarthy. The latter is preparing to play for the first time since going under the knife in Minnesota's 2025 exhibition opener against the Houston Texans. Let's not get hasty here.

The last time we saw Howell as a starter was 2023 with the Washington Commanders, when he led in pass attempts (612) and interceptions (21). It was a Jameis Winston-lite performance, spraying the ball all over the gridiron to teammates and opponents alike. McCarthy going down sets the Vikings up to experience a rollercoaster ride that resulted in a 4-13 record.