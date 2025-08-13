J.J. McCarthy should be terrified after Vikings' first preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings have begun putting J.J. McCarthy at the QB1 role to lead the offense. McCarthy was the fifth quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, but probably entered the most favorable situation. That's because the team has wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to throw to, and a solid offensive line.

In the team's preseason opener against the Houston Texans, McCarthy played one series, where he completed four-of-seven passes for 30 yards, setting up a 48-yard field goal by Will Reichard. On that drive, McCarthy showcased his connection with Addison, connecting for 33 yards and three receptions on four targets. This came as Justin Jefferson sat out of the game due to a hamstring injury.

After his first preseason game, McCarthy should be terrified for the start of the season. That's because of the lack of depth at wide receiver.

Vikings' lack of wide receiver depth could haunt J.J. McCarthy

Yes, McCarthy and Addison showed off a great rapport in their first preseason game. The issue is, Addison isn't going to be on the field for the start of the 2025 season. That's because he has been suspended three games by the NFL for violating their substance of abuse policy. So, Addison won't be back until the team's fourth regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the preseason game against the Texans, the Vikings' depth took a hit after Rondale Moore was carted off the field with a knee injury. It was revealed later that Moore would miss the entirety of the 2025 season. This is now the second consecutive year in which Moore missed a full season due to a knee injury.

So, the position depth is much weaker heading into the season. Due to that, the team is going to be cautious with Jefferson to ensure he's ready for their regular season opener against the Chicago Bears.

The team could add another receiver if they so choose to fill in for Addison's absence. After all, there are still some big names available on the open market, such as Amari Cooper and Gabe Davis. If the team wants to set McCarthy up for success in his first couple of NFL starts, bringing some more depth in could be beneficial.

As of now, McCarthy better hope that Jefferson is wide open a ton against the Bears secondary in the regular season opener.