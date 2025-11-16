The Minnesota Vikings need to accept their quarterback problem. They whiffed badly on JJ McCarthy and they’re suffering because of it. I would love to give him the benefit of the doubt coming off a missed first season, but he’s largely the biggest problem on the Vikings and that’s not good.

Minnesota had a good thing going with Sam Darnold last year, but didn’t want to pay him with his successor already on the roster. They could have turned to Daniel Jones, but opted not to pay him either. Now Darnold and Jones are thriving and McCarthy should be taking his final snaps this season as he’s holding the Vikings back.

McCarthy highlights the list of several quarterbacks that are holding their teams back. It’s time to bench them and look for a long term solution their team should look into this offseason.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz looked better in the five games he played while McCarthy was hurt than McCarthy has in any one game this season. McCarthy, for some odd reason, only looks good in the fourth quarter. But he’s not paid to only show up in one quarter. Before he led the Vikings to a near comeback win over the Chicago Bears, at one point he had less than 100 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

He can’t keep getting away with late-game antics saving him. The Vikings need consistent quarterback play and McCarthy just isn’t delivering that. It would be easier to be less harsh on him if the Vikings didn’t paint him as the next savior for this team. They need a quarterback that can lead them to playoff wins and McCarthy isn’t getting it done.

Solution: Pay Daniel Jones if the Indianapolis Colts don’t.

It’s easier said than done, but the Vikings have to consider a move for Daniel Jones this offseason if McCarthy continues to be inconsistent. They can’t waste this team’s championship window on an inexperienced quarterback. Jones proved that with the right system, he can thrive. In Minnesota, he would be set up to succeed and save McCarthy from continuing to hold the Vikings back.

Justin Fields, New York Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Oh, where to start with Justin Fields. He’s been the most disappointing quarterback in the NFL, not just because of his play this year, but the expectations of finally getting into a system that should have been good for him. The New York Jets were a quarterback away when the season began and they’re still a quarterback away from being relevant.

At this point, yes, Fields' play ensures the Jets will have a top five pick in the NFL Draft, but it’s not like Tyrod Taylor is going to magically resurrect this team either. Fields has four games this season where he’s thrown less than 55 yards, that’s a problem.

Solution: Start new via the draft.

It just doesn’t make sense for the Jets to overpay for a free agent right now when they can get a clean start with a rookie. It’s not ideal considering a veteran could inject life into this franchise, but Aaron Rodgers and now Fields have failed. Maybe now that there’s a new regime, it makes more sense to start fresh under center, too.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Regardless of how much the Dolphins win to end the season, Sunday was proof that Tua Tagovailoa just isn’t the answer in Miami anymore. He finished with no touchdowns or interceptions and just 171 passing yards. The Dolphins were able to get the win, but again, it’s another example of how much of a liability Tagovailoa is.

Miami needs a quarterback change and each week that’s becoming more prevalent. This isn’t about wins and losses, this is about a quarterback that is struggling in the current system. The best thing for him is to keep winning to drive his price up, but that’s essentially all he’s good for in Miami at this point.

Solution: Make a move for Kyler Murray.

I’m not sure how much more of an upgrade this is, but adding Kyler Murray to this offense, especially if Mike McDaniel saves his job somehow, might just give the Dolphins a quarterback good enough to elevate this team. His mobility and ability to create outside the pocket would go a long way and I think that would help this offense and skill players play that much better.