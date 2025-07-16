Ja’Marr Chase isn’t satisfied with just winning the receiving triple crown last year, leading the NFL in catches, yards and receiving touchdowns in 2024. He’s eyeing more history, this time the all-time receiving yards tally. Calvin Johnson, the former Detroit Lion legend, holds that accolade with 1,964 yards. Chase thinks, if he doesn’t do it, someone will in the next three seasons.

While it sounds like a wild feat, it’s probably not as farfetched as you think. Since 2021, there’s been six receivers to have 1,700 or more receiving yards in a season. Cooper Kupp has been the closest, when he had 1,947 yards in 2021. He also won the triple crown that year.

With more receivers inching closer to 1,700 and 1,800 receiving yards in a season, it’s not a crazy thought that a player will do it eventually. The NFL is a passing league, and offenses have shifted more to improving the passing game than anything. The question isn’t a matter of when, rather who will be the pass catcher to reach the historic milestone.

Predicting 5 WRs that have the best chance to reach 2,000 yards

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase is the obvious answer and it very well could be the first player to do it. When Joe Burrow is healthy, this offense is lethal. Last year, Burrow had arguably the best season of any quarterback in 2024 and had a defense that held them back. Burrow had the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season in which the Bengals won just nine games. Expect Burrow and Chase to stay in sync.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

It seemingly doesn’t matter who’s throwing to Justin Jefferson, he’s a big play threat every time he touches the ball. Since 2023, he’s had multiple different starting quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins, and he eclipsed 1,500 yards in two of them after having an injury riddled 2023 season. With a new quarterback this year, don’t expect him to taper off at all.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

It didn’t take long at all for CeeDee Lamb to hit the scene as an elite receiver. It helps when you have a player like Dak Prescott throwing to you. While Prescott’s inconsistency has been highlighted throughout his career, when he’s on and in sync with Lamb, it’s dangerous. Prescott’s going to be around for a few more years with Lamb, which drastically increases his chances. He already has a season with over 1,700 receiving yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

This is a wildcard. Sam Darnold did have a 1,500-yard receiver last year in Jefferson, but this is a new team, new system and a lot can change. If Darnold looks more like he did in the regular season last year again this year, there’s a good chance Smith-Njigba can erupt. I think it may take him more than the three-year window Chase alluded to, but it’s not out of the question that he eclipses the 2,000 receiving mark if he continues his trend up the ranks.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

This is another longshot candidate (and also, obviously, a tight end and not a receiver). I chose Bowers because he had a crazy rookie season with nearly 1,200 yards and he had Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder throwing to him. With a much better quarterback in Geno Smith, I expect his usage and success to improve. Since 2018, Travis Kelce is the only tight end with multiple seasons with more than 1,300 receiving yards. Bowers is headed toward that and if he can continue his upward trend, it’s not impossible he accomplishes it.