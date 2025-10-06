One Ja'Marr Chase stat proves why Bengals must trade for Jake Browning's replacement

When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take Travis Hunter with the second pick of the NFL Draft, Jags fans dreamed of having a two-way superstar who could take over a game on both sides of the ball. The NFL hadn't seen a player like that since Hunter's college coach Deion Sanders was in his prime, but little did we know, the Bengals already had one this whole time.

Ja'Marr Chase is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. He was the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy drafts this year for a reason, as his combination of size, speed, hands and target share in a pass-happy offense made him a no-brainer. Losing Joe Burrow until at least December with a severe case of turf toe has been rough on Chase from a fantasy outlook, and on the Bengals from a win-loss perspective. Cincy has been crushed three games in a row with Jake Browning at the helm, and though the Bengals' problems are manifold (a toothless defense and an abysmal offensive line among them), Browning's propensity to throw the ball to the other team isn't even giving them a chance.

When Browning played nine games as a rookie in 2023, he actually acquitted himself quite well by throwing for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing over 70 percent of his passes. He only threw seven interceptions in those nine games, but through three games and change this year, he's already tossed eight.

Three of those came on Sunday, and in a weird twist, it was Chase who made the tackle on all three. At one point in the game, those three tackles actually had him tied with safety Geno Stone for the team lead. Needless to say, it's not what you want your All-Pro receiver to be doing.

Chase did get going in the second half to put up a monster offensive day. He finished with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 64-yarder that showcased his separation ability and breakaway speed. It was all too little, too late for the Bengals though, as even with their 21 fourth-quarter points, they still lost to the high-powered Lions by 13. Still, Chase made his own bit of history in the process.

Ja'Marr Chase is the first player in NFL history to have a game with:



• 100+ rec yards

The Bengals need to figure out if there are better options than Jake Browning out there

The Bengals started the year 2-0, but it's been ugly since then. There's still a lot of season left though, and if Burrow can make it back within the next two months, Cincy can still have a shot if they manage to tread water between now and then.

The Ravens were heavy favorites to win the AFC North this year, but they've been a mess since blowing a huge lead to the Bills in Week 1. They're 1-4, worse than the Bengals, and they may be without Lamar Jackson for more than just this week, when they were annihilated at home by the Texans. The Browns are looking friskier but are also 1-4, and while the Steelers are currently in first at 3-1, their negative point differential indicates that they might not have staying power.

The Bengals aren't out of this, but is there a quarterback out there who can keep them afloat until Burrow returns? The two most obvious names are veterans Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins, both of whom were usurped by younger QBs on their respective teams. Cousins looked creaky in his return from a torn ACL last year, but he's had plenty of time to fully recover now. He would at the very least be able to competently distribute the ball to Cincy's talented skill position players, although the thought of him being behind this Bengals offensive line is scary.

Wilson might be a better option for his mobility, plus he makes less than Cousins so he'd be easier to fit under the salary cap. He also specializes in throwing those high arcing deep balls, a trait which should pair well with Chase's home run ability.

The Giants are fully invested now in Jaxson Dart, and they still have Jameis Winston to sling it around if anything happens to their young rookie. They'd almost surely be willing to let Wilson go for cheap, so the Bengals should at least kick the tires.

Zac Taylor's seat is getting hotter by the day, and his trust in Browning isn't helping. This is a flawed team that might be doomed no matter who plays quarterback for them, but it's way too early to just give up. Chase is making over $40 million per year, and he's not getting paid to make tackles.