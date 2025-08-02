Jaelan Phillips reassures Dolphins fans after training camp injury sparks worry

Albeit very talented, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips hasn't been a beacon of health since entering the NFL in 2021, to say the least. Frankly, injuries also plagued him in college. Consequently, especially coming off a second straight season-ending ailment, there is extra care and attention anytime he goes down.

Day 9 of Miami's training camp was a prime example of Phillips' fragility causing panic and fear with the fan base. He left practice early with an apparent limp in what Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network deemed a "scare." However, knowing there are supporters worried about him, the standout edge rusher quickly took to social media to quell everyone's concerns.

I just got leg whipped yall chill out 😂 just a bruise — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) August 2, 2025

Jaelan Phillips puts Dolphins fans at ease with personal injury update after training camp 'scare'

"I just got legged whipped y'all, chill out," Phillips wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), followed by a laughing tears of joy emoji. Moreover, he said it's "just a bruise," indicating a crisis was averted and that this should be a short-term issue. The comic relief in his post further validates that notion, so members of the Miami faithful can exhale.

As mentioned, staying on the field has been difficult for Phillips, particularly over the past two years. He tore his right ACL in 2024 after coming back from a non-contact torn Achilles he suffered in the same leg in 2023. Fortunately, the 2021 first-round pick avoided another unfortunate stroke of luck while continuing to recover from a serious knee malady.

Jaelan Phillips is set for a pivotal 2025 season

2025 marks a critical campaign for Phillips. It's the final season of his rookie contract, presenting an opportunity to cash in on a lucrative payday. Durability will go a long way in securing a generous raise, so while any missed time is valuable, he dodged a bullet.

Skill (or lack thereof) isn't the knock on Phillips. He's a plus athlete whose physical traits allow the 26-year-old to succeed as a run-stopper and solid pass rusher who produces when available. The "when available" part of that sentence is a caveat that could have massive financial ramifications for him and the Dolphins.

Phillips amassed 41 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and a forced fumble (three recoveries) across two full seasons as a pro. He dumped the passer 6.5 times in 2023 despite only being limited to eight contests. His knack for disrupting opposing backfields and impacting multiple facets of the game can shine in up-and-coming head coaching candidate/defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's scheme. Provided instances like this remain nicks and bruises, that is.