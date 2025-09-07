Jaguars-Panthers restart time: Weather delay updates from Jacksonville

Well, this is not how the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers wanted to start the season. The Jaguars have postseason aspirations, especially in the lightly-contested AFC South. While the Houston Texans have playoff hopes as well, the Jaguars hope Laim Coen can lead Trevor Lawrence – a former No. 1 pick, after all – back on the right path. As for the Panthers, this could be a big year for their own franchise QB in Bryce Young. After benching Young in favor of Andy Dalton at the beginning of last season, Young eventually re-entered the fray and impressed with a lackluster receiving corps.

Jaguars-Panthers restart time: When will the rain delay end?

The game was delayed due to lightning in the area, so per NFL rules the Jaguars will have to wait until the storm leaves the area. The humidity is brutal in the Jacksonville area, per weather.com, as it feels like over 100 degrees at the stadium.

