Jaire Alexander just guaranteed his chance at Packers revenge

The Green Bay Packers released Jaire Alexander a little over a week ago, and it didn't take long for an NFL team to sign him for the 2025 season. The Baltimore Ravens signed Alexander to a one year deal worth $6 million on Wednesday.

Alexander comes to Baltimore after seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Alexander has collected 287 tackels, 1.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions in his NFL career. The two-time pro cornerback also will reunite with his college teammate, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Alexander and Jackson played together at Louisville from 2015 to 2017.

Jaire Alexander will have a chance to get his revenge on the Packers this season

Despite his achievements throughout his seven-year career with the Packers, Green Bay released Alexander. The last two seasons, Alexander played in 14 games due to a torn PCL and a right knee injury.

General manager Brian Gutekunst revealed while speaking with reporters that the Packers simply couldn't rely on Alexander anymore. When asked why he wasn't willing to risk that Alexander could stay healthy, Gutekunst said, "We’ve done that the past few years and it hasn’t really worked out for us."

Alexander will have the chance to get his revenge on his former team when the Ravens head to Lambeau Field in Week 17. In addition to getting his revenge with a win at Lambeau Field in his return to Green Bay, Alexander can also make the Packers regret their decision further if he can help lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl win.

How Jaire Alexander improves the Ravens chances at a Super Bowl next season

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been chasing a spot in the Super Bowl the last two seasons, only to fall short, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship in 2024 and the Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills last season.

With the addition of Alexander, the Ravens are hoping that he can give the team a spark on defense to take the pressure off Lamar Jackson and the offense in big games. Alexander will join a secondary group that features Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, and Marlon Humphrey. The good thing is that the Ravens secondary is so deep, that they don't have to have a heavy reliance on Alexander. If he were to stay healthy, he makes the defense even better.

The Ravens were impressive up front last season, ranking second in the league in sacks with 54. The pass defense did leave a lot to be desired, but it is much better now that this offseason they've added Chidobe Awuzie, Starks, and now Alexander.

Given how late in the season the Ravens-Packers matchup is, it could carry huge playoff implications. It would be something if Alexander played a role in the Packers losing and falling out of playoff contention, if that is the case.