Jalen Hurts isn't worried about Eagles' sluggish offense, nor should you be

The Philadelphia Eagles won their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 20-17. That advances Philadelphia to 2-0 – and 18-1 over its last 19 games. It was not a sexy win, but it was, at the end of the day, a win. And that was the message Jalen Hurts delivered to reporters postgame.

As Hurts prepared to take a knee and run out the clock late in the fourth quarter, the broadcast's microphones picked up on this comment from Chris Jones, directed at Eagles running back Saquon Barkley: "You didn't even have 100 yards."

Hurts interjected — and did so in NSFW fashion.

"We won the f***ing game. Shut your a** up."

Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Jalen Hurts had this exchange as the Eagles were kneeling out the clock. pic.twitter.com/1osbwest2G — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2025

When speaking with the media afterward, Hurts doubled down on his sentiment: winning is all that matters.

"I think that’s the most important thing is finding a way to win," he said. “Given the competitive nature of the game and how our games have gone when we’ve played this team — it’s a really good team, we’ve got a ton of respect for them obviously — you’ve got to come in with a sense of focus, you’ve got to stay patient within yourself, stay patient within the team and your role, and let things come to you. And I think, as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most. That’s the most important thing in this league.”

This is an appropriate, PR-approved response from Hurts, but is there anything to worry about after two relatively sluggish performances from the Eagles' offense? Winning is great, but it's hard to project forward with absolute confidence if the team cannot generate more than 216 yards of offense like it did on Sunday. It feels strange to type this, but... not every opponent is as slow and stagnant as the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts is keeping the Eagles focused on what really matters

It feels like we go through some variation of this exact discourse with the Eagles every week, dating back to last season.. Hurts is a proven winner, now a Super Bowl MVP, but he hasn't always put up the flashiest stat lines. Philadelphia's offense tends to meet the moment, whether that means slowly grinding the opponent into dust with a strong run game, or dialing up the passing game a bit when the field opens up (see: Super Bowl LIX).

Hurts threw for 101 yards on Sunday. Barkley, the target of Jones' sneer, picked up 88 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, averaging 4.0 yards per tote. It's fair to say that Philadelphia hasn't blown any doors off offensively through the first two weeks of the season. Barkley, as predicted far and wide, is on track for a more modest season after carrying a historically burdensome workload in 2024.

The Eagles are also undergoing a change at offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore took the Saints job; that probably shouldn't be glossed over in these conversations, even if Nick Sirianni and new OC Kevin Patullo will do their best to channel the magic of last season's scheme.

While the numbers aren't great so far, the numbers from Philly's offense are never going to stack up with the Cincinnatis or Buffalos on the world. That is just now how the Eagles are built. Philadelphia has the best defense in the NFC — comfortably so — which should guarantee a healthy portion of wins. And also, it's Week 2, so we needn't panic nor wax poetic about the glory years of yore. Sometimes a team just needs a couple games to adjust to new circumstances and get rolling. When you win every game during your adjustment period, even better.

Write off the Eagles at your own risk

I think it's fair to bookmark your Eagles concerns, but anyone declaring Philadelphia a lost cause in mid-September is setting themselves up for a rude awakening in the heart of winter. This team has, again, won 18 of its last 19 games. Any concerns haven't actually manifested in the loss column yet. The score on Sunday night was closer than the actual game. The Eagles basically sleepwalked to a win over the Chiefs! That is not normal.

Jalen Hurts has significantly less ego than your average star quarterback, and that permeates throughout the locker room. A.J. Brown received one target in Week 1 and didn't make a scene, because he knows Philadelphia has an absurdly talented collective and that a win is a win. Hurts doesn't care if he's throwing for 50 yards or 300 yards. We say stuf like that, but Hurts truly does not give a you-know-what. He has an almost psychopathic commitment to winning football games and doing whatever is needed of him week-to-week, which he more often than not executes with tremendous success.

Philadelphia's game script can change week-to-week, quarter-to-quarter. Hurts is going to put up a big game eventually, probably against a team with a bit more offensive punch than Kansas City. Barkley will still break loose for a few big runs once the season picks up steam.

The Eagles are going to be just fine. That's my stance. It's a long season.