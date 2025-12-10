Jalen Hurts' job with the Eagles isn't safe long-term, but there's a catch

Throwing four interceptions is a good way for any NFL quarterback to put their status as a starter in jeopardy. That reality is certainly true for Jalen Hurts after he turned it over four times in the air in the Eagles' overtime loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that his contacts around the NFL believed the Eagles were considering drafting a new quarterback before Hurts' high-profile debacle on the national stage. The general idea for higher-ups in Philadelphia is to repeat the same process that allowed Hurts to dethrone Carson Wentz as the team's starter.

The general consensus believes the Eagles would wait until Day 2 to secure their future franchise quarterback. That player would likely be given the chance to sit behind Hurts and learn for at least one full season. Of course, Philadelphia fans might start to heap pressure on the coaching staff to make a quarterback change the minute they spend such a premium pick on the position.

Jalen Hurts isn't a lost cause, but that won't stop Philly looking for an upgrade

Hurts still has value to the Eagles franchise, but there are growing concerns about his limitations as a pocket passer when he isn't surrounded by elite talent. Saquon Barkley is still a superstar running back, but the team's offensive line has clearly slipped from the heights it achieved last year. Hurts has not shown the ability to elevate those around him; thereby opening up more holes for Barkley.

Another potential reason for the Eagles drafting a high-profile backup for Hurts would be to free Hurts up to use his legs more often. That's still a dynamic skill of his, but decision-makers in Philadelphia are keenly aware of the risk of subjecting him to a lot of regular season hits. It's possible the arrival of a better backup might free the coaching staff up to risk Hurts taking hits more in the regular season.

So who could the Eagles draft at quarterback?

It would be a major surprise if Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore fell far enough in the draft to land with the Eagles. Both are expected to be top-10 picks at the very least.

Ty Simpson could be an interesting choice if he chooses to declare. The odds favor him returning to Alabama for a healthy NIL check if he's assured of keeping his starting job for the Crimson Tide. He has the sort of upside the Eagles would like to gamble on at the game's most important position.

Things get a bit riskier outside that top group. LaNorris Sellers could be a high upside play, but some critics would point to similarities between him and Hurts' lack of polish as a reason to stay away from the South Carolina star. Conversely, a more polished player like Garrett Nussmeier or John Mateer might lack the upside necessary to move the needle for the Eagles.

Drafting a quarterback is a strategy that makes a lot of sense for an organization that's always looking to future-proof at premium positions. Expect Philadelphia to spend a lot of time evaluating the second tier of signal-callers in this year's draft class. If they find out they like, they will not hesitate to draft him and put pressure on Hurts.