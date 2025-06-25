Jalen Milroe studying Seahawks rival to develop should scare Sam Darnold

Give it time, but it is probably going to happen. When the Seattle Seahawks used their third-round pick on former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Jalen Milroe, they believed that they landed a future star in the making. While they did give big money to former Minnesota Vikings starter Sam Darnold this offseason in the wake of trading away Geno Smith, Milroe is this NFC franchise's future.

He may be incredibly raw, but he can do things on the football field that only Lamar Jackson can and what Michael Vick could do at his athletic prime. Prior to last year, Darnold had been a bust in the NFL. Playing for bad franchises like the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers can take a toll on anyone. He may have been reinvented a bit on the San Francisco 49ers, while backing up Brock Purdy for a year.

Guess who FOX Sports NFC West reporter Eric Williams believes Milroe is trying to become one day.

"The comparison with Brock Purdy, and the fact that he is watching a lot of film on Purdy. Because, you know, the relationship with Kubiak, and running a similar style of offense. And that is kind of his doppelgänger. That's who he thinks he can become down the road."

Here is the entire clip from Williams' segment touching on Milroe while appearing on Bump & Stacy.

#Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe has been studying film of his QB "doppelganger" who also plays in the NFC West, says @eric_d_williams.



pic.twitter.com/72b8d6ZRII — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) June 25, 2025

A quarterback with Jackson's talent and Purdy's poise could end up a better version of Jalen Hurts!

Jalen Milroe has the right, but unorthodox quarterback to learn from

Look. It is only a matter of time before Milroe overtakes Lock to become the Seahawks' backup quarterback. Lock looks great on paper, but he is mostly slinging mud at the wall while trying to make it up on the fly. This is what he was at Missouri, and this is what he is now, but probably no longer going 1,000 miles per hour anymore. Darnold has leveled up in the NFL, but I still do not trust him.

We have seen that when he is playing for a well-run organization and in an offensive system that has certain checks and balances baked into it that he can thrive. He may have reunited with Klint Kubiak, who was the 49ers' passing game coordinator in 2023 when Darnold was on the team. This will be his third stab at being an NFL offensive coordinator. He had his moments last season in New Orleans.

There is an opt-out option baked into Darnold's contract in 2026, so there is a chance the allure of what Milroe could be results in Seattle making a change at quarterback. Darnold may be Q1 for now, but the future looks bright for Milroe in Seattle. Williams also mentioned in his guest spot that he will be groomed into a bigger role, unlike being fed to the wolves like Anthony Richardson was.

In time, I would be shocked if Darnold is able to hold off the rise of Milroe over the next few seasons.