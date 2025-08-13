Jamal Adams needed one game to steal Raiders rookie's roster spot

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for their first season with Pete Carroll at the helm as head coach. The Raiders are a work in progress, given how stiff the competition is in the AFC west. To improve their defense, Carroll called in former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to compete for a roster spot during training camp. The catch was that Carroll wanted to use Adams as a weakside linebacker.

In the first game of the preseason, Adams was the bright spot on defense. With that, Adams may have very well secured a roster spot, and it may come at the expense of a rookie the Raiders just drafted.

Jamal Adams shines in Raiders preseason debut and may have stolen roster spot

Adams primarily played at safety during his career, so this was really the first time he played the linebacker position. He shined during his Raiders preseason debut, recording four tackles, four defensive stops, one pressure, and one quarterback hurry in 15 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. That's some good work from Adams, especially on a limited snap count. In fact, PFF gave Adams the highest grade of any Raiders defender with an 89.8 score.

With Adams' roster spot looking more secure since his signing, that will push someone out. A player, like seventh-round pick Cody Lindenberg could miss out on a 53-man roster spot. Lindenberg played in the preseason game in Seattle, logging 27 snaps. In that stretch of plays, Lindenberg three tackles, and allowed four receptions for 37 yards on four targets, per PFF. Yes, Lindenberg is a middle linebacker, but he is currently a third-stringer at his position.

When Adams signed with the Raiders, there was skepticism as to how he would play, given his play did take a dip late in his Seahawks tenure, and his subsequent stints with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. But after one game, Adams silenced the critics.

On the Raiders' official depth chart, Adams is listed as the backup outside linebacker behind Germaine Pratt. But, Adams has recently been given some situational first-team reps in practice. If the Raiders do name Adams to their 53-man roster over a seventh-round draft pick, they could still try to stash him on the practice squad. It is easier to do so with a late Day 3 pick.

Adams went from a preseason flyer to potentially securing a substantial role in Las Vegas' defense. Let's see if he can keep it up, and if Lindenberg could make the decision harder with strong outings in their final two preseason games.