James Cook’s contract comments say everything about his future with Bills

Through his first three NFL seasons, running back James Cook has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl and tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns once. After helping Georgia win its first national title in 41 years back in 2021, Cook is hoping to give the Buffalo Bills their first in franchise history before he exits his prime. However, he is entering the final year of his rookie deal out of Georgia with Buffalo.

While Cook did show up to Bills training camp so he would not get fined, he seems to be putting a ton of pressure on general manager Brandon Beane to help get a long-term deal done. Cook's rapid emergence in the Bills backfield has been paramount to star quarterback Josh Allen taking his game up a notch. However, the Bills have yet to win the AFC since Jim Kelly last won it four years in a row.

Surely, Cook would prefer to stay put and help this perennial AFC contender out. However, he does have an older brother who went through a similar thing in his illustrious football-playing career in one Dalvin Cook. He was a star running back at Florida State before becoming a perennial Pro Bowler in Minnesota. Cook spent his first six NFL seasons in Minnesota before struggling the last two years.

James Cook knows the NFL is short for Not Too Long, so he needs to find a way to get paid soon.

"Come out here and show them I'm ready to go and earn what I gotta go get."



If I were Buffalo, I would get this guy extended for the next three years and go win a Lombardi Trophy.

Why James Cook is worth every penny of an extension for Buffalo Bills

It is a combination of a few things that has me so intrigued with Cook. Unlike his older brother, he did spend all four years in college. It may add some extra wear and tear on him, but Cook was part of an ensemble cast while at UGA. The other big thing is he went to a team with a quarterback who is not afraid to lower his shoulder and run with the ball. Allen was the rushing offense before Cook arrived.

With Cook about to turn 26 years old in September, now is the time to get an extension on the table. Ideally, you would want Cook to sign a three-year deal to have him under contract through his age-29 season. Cook has had a cleaner bill of health when compared to his older brother Dalvin. More importantly, I think he can learn vicariously through the mistakes that may have been made by him.

Ultimately, Cook has more leverage than the Bills will want to admit. This is the year they need to go out and win a Super Bowl. I am of the belief that whoever does not win the AFC this year between Baltimore and Buffalo is not going to do it with their respective corps. I like Baltimore's roster more. The Ravens may be my pick to win the Super Bowl, but Buffalo is a lock to make the playoffs as is.

All I know is messing with Cook's money could potentially come back to haunt the Bills in a big way.