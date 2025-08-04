James Cook contract dispute clearly won’t end well for BIlls RB

As the Buffalo Bills open training camp with eyes set on making the Super Bowl run, a shadow looms over the offense — and it’s not coming from the wide receiver position. Instead, it’s James Cook, the Pro Bowl running back who is doing a “hold in" during camp amid a growing contract dispute with the team.

Cook, coming off a standout 2024 season in which he rushed for 1,009 yards on 207 carries and scored 18 total touchdowns across 16 games, is making his dissatisfaction clear. Despite being selected to his second Pro Bowl and emerging as one of the most reliable offensive weapons in Buffalo’s arsenal, Cook is now at odds with the Bills front office over his contract, and things don’t appear to be trending in a positive direction.

His absence from training camp practices is being categorized as a “hold in” — a newer tactic by players under contract to withhold participation while avoiding daily fines. Though he remains physically present with the team, Cook is not taking part in drills or scrimmages. The message is clear: he wants a new deal, and he’s willing to make things uncomfortable to get it.

General manager Brandon Beane has acknowledged the stalemate but offered little optimism for a quick resolution. Beane expressed disappointment in the situation but emphasized the need to focus on the players currently playing in camp.

"Yeah, you know, it's not something we were fully aware of until shortly before practice," Beane said. "So, I get it, I understand it; it's the world we're in, I guess, of how players want to respond and things like that."

Beane did say that Buffalo's front office has been in "constant communication" with Cook’s agent, but that he’s disappointed it has come to this point.

"So, you know, at the end of the day, I wish we weren't here," Bean said. "This is my ninth season here, we've never had a player miss due to a contract or anything like that, so that's disappointing for me.

James Cook's frustration will ultimately be with the RB market

From Cook’s perspective, the frustration is understanding. He delivered a good season by any measure, not only surpassing 1,000 rushing yards but also serving as a major red-zone threat. His 18 total touchdowns in 2024 tied him for one of the top spots among NFL running backs. Cook has also rushed for over 1,000 yards the last 2 seasons as well.

Yet like many of his peers at the position, Cook finds himself in a difficult marketplace. Running backs across the league continue to be undervalued and underpaid, and teams are reluctant to offer lucrative extensions — even to proven producers. It’s a league wide trend that has impacted many star running backs. Look at Leveon Bell as a example.

The Bills, meanwhile, are quietly evaluating their options. Though they haven’t signed any notable running backs this offseason, they still have depth behind Cook, including Ty Johnson, and second year back Ray Davis. However, either back offers the same home-run potential Cook brings to the table.

Buffalo is a team built to contend now. With Josh Allen returning from his 2024 MVP season, the offense needs all its pieces on the field — especially Cook, who not only balances the offensive attack but also takes pressure off the passing game and Allen. If this standoff lingers, it could become a significant obstacle to the Bills aspirations of winning their first ever Super Bowl.

In a league that continues to question the value of running backs, James Cook is making his case — on and off the field. Unfortunately for both sides, this battle over his worth seems far from over. And if history is any indicator, the ending may not be a happy one.