James Cook’s return to practice offers hope in Bills contract standoff

The Buffalo Bills entered training camp with some uncertainty regarding one of their top players on offense. Running back James Cook has been seeking a new contract with the team to make him one of the highest-paid players at his position. But with seemingly no progress, Cooks decided to hold-in with the team. As in, he'll be with the team at training camp, but won't practice.

Well, things changed on Tuesday, as Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Cook would practice with the team in camp.

Bills running back James Cook is back at practice today:

There was no indication that Cook and the Bills were close to a deal, but it's certainly promising that the running back decided to end his hold-in. McDermott's comments certainly hint that some progress has been made.

"I would say that things have changed. And yes, we have had conversations with James. Good conversations that I've mentioned before. The information that we're getting is that he is moving towards practicing," said Cook, h/t NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Not too long ago, NFL teams were against paying running backs top-tier money, due in part to the wear-and-tear the position has on the player. But that has changed, especially with the huge roles Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley have had on their offenses and teams as a whole.

Barkley reset the market after signing a two-year, $40.1 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. His $20.6 million annual salary is the highest among all running backs. McCaffrey ranks second with $19 million, while Henry ranks third with $15 million.

Cook is entering his contract year, where he's set to earn $5.27 million in base salary, plus a proven performance escalator. Cook is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, but 2024 was a career-year for the running back out of Georgia. Cook ran for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns on 207 carries. Cook's touchdown total led the entire league.

It remains to be seen if Cook and the Bills are heading toward the finish line of negotiations. But a return to practice indicates that the team and player could be closer than ever.