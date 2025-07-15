James Jones delivers ultimate Steelers insult over T.J. Watt contract talks

There doesn't seem to be much external concern about superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt's contractual standstill with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many of the most tapped in sources anticipate an agreement eventually being reached, though it may take some time. However, retired NFL wide receiver James Jones is baffled by how the team is handling negotiations and an agreement hasn't been reached yet.

Jones was utterly flabbergasted by the Steelers' apparent unwillingness to meet Watt's demands during a recent segment on Fox Sports' now-cancelled The Facility. He made it clear that Pittsburgh wouldn't be the persistent playoff fixture they've been for nearly the past decade without the latter. The Super Bowl XLV champion hit the Black and Gold with the ultimate low blow to get his point across.

If Pittsburgh didn't have Watt to mask up many of their mistakes over the years, Jones believes they'd be kin to the lowly Cleveland Browns. While that may be a tough pill to swallow for Steeler Nation, the former raises some valid arguments, which the numbers support.

.@89JonesNTAF says the Steelers are disrespecting T.J. Watt by diving into his trade value:



"You're not going anywhere if 90 is not there." pic.twitter.com/Ay49VP0H6w — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) July 14, 2025

Former NFL WR James Jones claims T.J. Watt is the only thing separating the Steelers from the Browns

"It is disrespectful, man," Jones said. "We give coach [Mike] Tomlin a lot of credit for getting [the Steelers] to the playoffs every year, right? Or not having a losing season. ... If you don’t have this boy [Watt], you gonna have a lot of losing seasons. ... Could you imagine, the quarterbacks they’ve had, and no T.J. Watt? Come on man, they would be the Browns."

Moreover, Jones highlights how the Steelers' moves this offseason contradict their negotiations (or lack thereof) with Watt. Pittsburgh is ostensibly all-in after acquiring high-profile veterans like Aaron Rodgers, D.K. Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Yet, the front office has yet to take care of its most important piece of the puzzle in the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

If Watt, who Jones refers to as the "heart and soul" of the Steelers isn't in the picture, they can kiss competing this season goodbye. The ex-wideout went as far as saying nothing distinguishes Pittsburgh from the Browns without the sack artist willing them to relevance.

"You’re not going nowhere if [No.] 90's not there. My [former teammate] Aaron Rodgers is not gonna cover up all the holes that will be over there. Defensively, y'all are not going to be good if you don't have a dude getting pressure on the quarterback consistently like T.J. Watt does."

Not only does Jones recognize Watt's value to the Steelers, but he also mentions how other franchises have rewarded their standout pass rushers. The Browns and Las Vegas Raiders handed Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby historically lucrative paydays. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is playing hardball with someone who's equally as impactful to his respective organization, if not more.

"Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby get extensions," Jones voiced. "And you could argue that you're colder than them dudes. And you could argue that you mean more to your team than them dudes. ... T.J. Watt is getting disrespected right now."