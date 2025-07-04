Jason Kelce and George Karlaftis sent the Josh Simmons hype machine into overdrive

We have to be smarter than this. Although former Ohio State Buckeyes star offensive lineman Josh Simmons is going to a great situation in the Kansas City Chiefs, he was the last player taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason. He got hurt mid-season, and the Buckeyes played better without him down the stretch. Coincidental or not, they did win the College Football Playoff.

From a traits standpoint, I can understand why everyone in the NFL believes he is the next big thing. That being said, we as a society need to stop comparing every first-round pick to a future hall of famer. Trent Williams was a special player coming out, and he has been as much in the NFL. Simmons does not need this insurmountable hype behind him when he missed the better part of last season.

Jason Kelce spoke highly about the first-round pick out of Ohio State on an episode of New Heights.

"I've watched a lot of these linemen coming out the last few years, this kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I've seen to like a Trent Williams, like that next level strength and athleticism. The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that (patellar tendon) injury."

George Karlaftis continued hyping up his new Chiefs teammate during an episode of FS1's Speak.

"Jason (Kelce) knows what he's talking about when he's talking about alignment, right? But, you know, there's definitely a lot of shades (of Trent Williams) there. Just with the athleticism alone, his size, I think that's a fair comparison, just off the intangibles alone, you know."

While Karlaftis would not go as far as to say Kelce's comparion is entirely accurate, he is hoping for it.

"Let's see how he develops. I think he has all the tools, the intangibles, and the work ethic to be as great as he wants to be. Yeah, it's all about putting in the work at the end of the day. So, I would agree with Jason (Kelce's) comparison, for sure."

All I know is putting this much pressure on a rookie who was injured is not what I would be doing here.

Josh Simmons must be healthy first before the NFL crowns him as a star

It was not that long ago that an offensive lineman was considered to be the safest pick in a given NFL Draft. That was back in the age of two-a-days and before the countrywide adaptation of spread concepts. Ohio State does recruit great players at all positions, but the offensive line has been a weak point on the team the last few seasons. The upside is there, but the production is not always.

The other big thing is the Chiefs got destroyed in last year's Super Bowl because of horrid line play. The Philadelphia Eagles' front-seven devoured them at the line of scrimmage. Patrick Mahomes was fighting for his life back there in a muddy pocket. Yes, the idea of what Simmons can be can help rectify that, but I have become increasingly skeptical of Brett Veach's offensive line evaluations.

And even though a future Hall of Famer in Kelce and an emerging star in teammate Karlaftis may be hyping Simmons up with good intentions, there were many other quality offensive lineman I trust more than Simmons that went ahead of him in the draft. A player who gets hurt tends to keep on getting hurt. I am wishing for the best for Simmons, but let's not project our hopes for him onto him.

He may go from one power to another, but Kansas City is the most vulnerable it has been in years.