Jason Pierre-Paul wants Giants return as July 4th fireworks advocacy continues

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul wants to continue his already 15-season-long NFL career.

"I can still do it," he told ESPN's Jordan Raanan in an extensive interview released on Friday, July 4.

That date is seemingly more significant to him than his own birthday. Many may remember ten summers ago, Pierre-Paul lost two and a half fingers in a fireworks accident at his home in Florida. Since he managed to walk away without losing his whole right hand, he logged 52 total sacks over the next nine seasons. His playing career was nothing short of a "medical marvel" as former New York Giants vice president of player personnel Marc Ross said.

In fact, Pierre-Paul thinks a reunion with the Giants, the team that drafted him in 2010 would be fitting end to his career.

"I think that'll be dope. Tremendous," he said. "To go back somewhere where my career started ... the fans know me and know the type of player that I am. I'll always be that type of player and just give 'em everything I got, which I know it'll be more than enough."

Jason Pierre-Paul continues to speak on firework dangers while hoping for NFL revival

Pierre-Paul, 36, spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with three teams (Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins) but only saw game action in three games during the latter campaign.

It's unknown if the Giants would consider a reunion with Pierre-Paul. The team's defensive line already features Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter. If anything, Pierre-Paul would serve as a backup option if a signing were to become a reality.

Per Raanan, he continues to workout in preparation for the next squad that gives him another chance but in the meantime has done speaking engagements to warn of the dangers of fireworks.

"I wouldn't want my kids to go through something I went through. ... I learned from it," Pierre-Paul said. "At the end of the day, I'm a big person, but this happened to me. It could happen to anybody. So put it out there. What's to be embarrassed about? There's nothing to be embarrassed about. It's just you live and learn from it."

He's hoping to get one last shot in the NFL so he can reach 100 career sacks (He currently sits at 94.5). After recovering from the accident and re-mastering his physical abilities, Pierre-Paul is confident and focused on making that happen.

"I got 7½ fingers. You're still living," he said. "You get an opportunity every day to take that deep breath, taste that nice drink you want to taste? You get another chance of it every day. So why not be great at what you got going on?"