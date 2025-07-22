Jauan Jennings' 49ers fate is all but sealed before training camp even started

The San Francisco 49ers are set to hold their first training camp session on July 23, and will be quite shorthanded at wide receiver when they do so. 2023 All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall each enter Wednesday's opening practice on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Meanwhile, their absences may directly impact Jauan Jennings' attendance, or lack thereof, as he seeks a new contract.

Jennings is entering the final season of the two-year, $11.89 million extension he signed with the 49ers roughly six months ago. But the 28-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign and wants to cash in, whether in the Bay Area or elsewhere. However, the latest update on Aiyuk's health status is a reminder that San Francisco needs his services more than ever and must appease him.

Latest Brandon Aiyuk injury update makes Jauan Jennings vitally important to 49ers

49ers president of football operations/general manager John Lynch addressed the media to preview camp. Naturally, he was asked about Aiyuk, and his response paints a picture of an extensive absence. With that in mind, ensuring Jennings is present and content becomes an even greater priority.

Lynch told reporters the 49ers are "not anywhere close to having a set-in-stone timeline" for Aiyuk's return to the field (h/t KNBR). San Francisco's lead decision-maker said the team is "encouraged" by what they've seen from the star wideout, though the positive progress was relative to expectations. Meanwhile, Jennings is ready to operate as San Fran's No. 1 wideout, but he's likely looking for a raise and long-term security to do so.

As Lynch points out, Aiyuk "did a lot [of damage]" to his knee, suffering a torn ACL and MCL. The devastating knee injury happened this past October, and the 49ers anticipated a lengthy recovery process. That's why it's so difficult to understand why they're playing hardball with Jennings.

Until Aiyuk returns, let alone returns to form, Jennings is an indispensable asset to the Niners. There doesn't appear to be much concern about Pearsall's hamstring ailment, though the receiving corps lacks depth beyond that aforementioned trio. San Fran utilized 11 personnel at the fifth-lowest rate in the league last season, so three-receiver sets aren't a big part of their offense. Nevertheless, the 49ers can barely trot out two trustworthy pass-catchers at the moment.

In 2024, Jennings set career-highs across the board, looking more than capable of handling the increased workload the 49ers gave him while catching 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. His connection with franchise quarterback Brock Purdy was apparent, emerging as a consistent chain-mover and red zone target.