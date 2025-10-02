Jaxson Dart's first revenge game sounds like it's coming in Giants QB's second start

The New York Giants face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and quarterback Jaxson Dart sees it as an opportunity to prove the latter was wrong to pass on him in April.

The Saints had the opportunity to select Dart ninth overall during the 2025 NFL Draft but instead chose offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The Giants, after taking pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall, traded back into the first round to take Dart with the 25th pick. The Saints then took Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round with pick No. 40.

"There is always a chip on your shoulder any time something like that happens," Dart said Wednesday of how the draft unfolded and his first time facing New Orleans. "But yeah, I'm just going to go out there and play as hard as I can."

Jaxson Dart will have a chance to prove Saints really missed out

Dart made his first NFL start in Week 4, a 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and made a solid first impression on Giants fans. He feels right at home with the Giants and is now glad he has the opportunity to prove New Orleans wrong.

JAXSON DART RUNS IT IN FOR HIS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4g3HEYSykc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 28, 2025

"I love it here. There's not a place that I'd rather be," he said. "I love just how passionate people are outside the facility, in the facility. I like the attitude the East Coasters have. It's a lot of fun. So I love it."

So far, the Saints are winless in 2025 and have been speculated to potentially bring in Shough for some action in Week 5 if not start him altogether. It would be a true battle to determine which team made the right choice during the draft. However, the fact that Dart has already been given the reins for the Giants offense speaks volumes — especially considering he overtook Russell Wilson while Shough is sitting behind the dubious Spencer Rattler.

A victory on Sunday would be pure vindication for Dart and yet another embarrassment to the Saints front office's scouting and draft assessments. Who knows if the young quarterback in New York would've had the same positive change in New Orleans, but the Saints will never know.

One thing that's for sure, though, if Dart does get to have some semblance of a revenge game, even without Malik Nabers, and puts up another stellar outing against the team that passed on him in the draft, the Giants will only feel better about their decision to be aggressive for their hopeful franchise quarterback.