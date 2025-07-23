Jaxson Dart needed just one practice throw to remind Giants fans of Daniel Jones

The New York Giants kicked off 2025 training camp today with heightened anticipation, fresh faces, and the hope that change under center could finally lift the cloud of mediocrity that’s hung over the franchise since Eli Manning retirement, For the fans watching Jaxson Dart’s debut, all it took was one throw — an ill-timed, poorly placed pick six — for that hope to be momentarily replaced by Déjà vu. In an instant, memories of Daniel Jones came flooding back.

It was Dart’s very first pass as a professional quarterback. The rookie’s initial attempt, aimed toward the sideline, was undercut by Nic Jones and taken to the house. The reaction on social media was swift and brutal already. The clip, posted by @TalkinGiants, quickly went viral, with Giants fans lamenting in the comments and quotes: “This is Daniel Jones all over again”.

Dart’s only completion of the day during 11-on-11 was a short pass to rookie running back Cam Skattebo the fourth-round pick out of Arizona State which resulted in a touchdown. A modest connection, but from enough to distract from the glaring reminder of the franchise’s recent quarterback woes.

Daniel Jones shadow still looms

For better or worse, any young quarterback donning Giants blue would inevitably be compared to Daniel Jones. A former sixth overall pick in 2019, Jones never lived up to expectations to take the mantle from Eli Manning. Across six seasons, he tailed a 24-44-1 record as a starter, throwing for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while dealing with injuries and inconsistent offensive line play. While flashes of talent were shown, especially during his 2022 campaign in which he and Saquon Barkley led the team to a playoff win over Minnesota, turnovers and injuries ultimately defined his time in New York.

Jones 2023 and 2024 seasons were riddled with injuries and bad performances. In 2023, he threw just 2 touchdowns to 6 interceptions in six games. By 2024, after more up and down performances and the team performing bad as a whole, the Giants finally pulled the plug.

It’s understandable, then, why fans reacted so emotionally and have been overreacting to Dart’s early mistake. The franchise has spent nearly half a decade watching their investment in Jones unravel. Any sign that history could repeat itself is bound to trigger frustration.

Brian Daboll’s perspective: Patience is key

Head coach Brian Daboll, now entering his fourth season in New York, quickly attempted to cool the overreaction.

“To get better every day”, when he asked about his goal for Jaxson Dart during this year's training camp.

It was a clear remainder: Dart is a developmental prospect, not a day one savior. Despite a productive final season at Ole Miss, Dart was always viewed as a project quarterback. He possesses great arm strength and mobility but needs significant refinement in mechanics, decision-making and playing in an NFL style offense instead of an RPO offense like he did at Ole Miss.

Daboll’s comment underscores the Giants organizational stance: let Dart learn, grow and make mistakes without a microscope swallowing him whole. After, if you want your rookie quarterback making mistakes, where better than to do it at training camp where you can learn and get better.

Russell Wilson: The Starter — for now

The Giants didn't hand the keys to Dart for a reason. Instead, they signed veteran Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year deal back in March. Wilson, while no longer the MVP-caliber player he once was in Seattle, brings leadership and poise in a much-needed stability to a locker room desperate for structure at quarterback.

Wilson has already been named the starter, and unless disaster strikes, he will start against the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The plan is for Dart to sit, learn behind the veteran, and be ready if or when his name is called. Still, first impressions matter, and Dart’s pick six will be hard to erase from fans minds.

History repeating itself — or not?

The Giants are no strangers to quarterback development projects. Jones, despite his struggles, was drafted with the idea that time and coaching could polish him into a franchise cornerstone. It didn't happen. Dart enters a different situation, however — he is not burden dead with the pressure of being a top-10 pick, and he won’t be forced into the fire unless absolutely necessary.

One bad throw should not define Jaxson Dart, especially on the first day of training camp. The first day of camp is chaotic for any rookie, and this was his first taste of NFL speed and complexity. The interception, though unfortunate, is also part of the learning curve.

For Giants fans scarred by the Daniel Jones era, the reaction his understandable but very much overblown. Dart may have reminded them of Jones, but it is premature to paint him with the same brush. His career is literally just starting, and what he does with the rest of training camp — and beyond, will matter far more than what happened on a single throw in July.

What’s clear is this: the Giants are preaching patience, and that might be the smartest strategy. Dart will need time, coaching and space to grow. If the organization and the fans of big blue can give him that, the reward could finally be a quarterback worth believing in.

Until then, the show of Daniel Jones looms — but Jaxson Dart still has the power to step into the light.