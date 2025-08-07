Jaxson Dart's NFL debut is a trap Giants fans need to steer clear of

New York Giants first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart plays with a gunslinger mentality. For better or worse, that probably won't ever change, thanks to an unshakable belief in his ability to throw the ball. He even admitted as much ahead of the team's 2025 preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, which fans will officially get to see.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll reportedly went out of his way to announce that Dart will suit up for New York's meeting with the Bills. The former didn't reveal who would be taking the field in Buffalo during his media availability at Day 12 of New York's training camp. However, an exception was made, with the latter being the lone outlier.

All eyes were already on Dart, Daboll and Giants senior vice president/general manager Joe Schoen. Did the Giants need to put this year's No. 25 overall selection on a higher pedestal than the one he's already on? Big Blue Nation is being set up for disappointment, regardless of the outcome.

Giants' Brian Daboll and Jaxson Dart add unneccessary buzz to rookie QB's NFL debut

Is making your NFL debut as the signal-caller of the future for a franchise based in New York (technically New Jersey) not enough pressure? One way or another, people will overreact to how Dart fares versus the Bills. Dialogue will ensure whether he lights them up and makes the highlight reel passes we saw from him at Ole Miss or tosses multiple interceptions. It's just a matter of what the narrative ends up being.

Dart's mindset and skill set are perfect for an exhibition atmosphere. With no stakes and motivation to push the limits of what he can and can't do, an exciting performance is well within the range of outcomes. Conversely, a sloppy, turnover- and sack-filled outing would be equally as unsurprising. His outlook is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get.

Daboll isn't the only one guilty of writing checks the G-Men may not be able to cash. Dart is ostensibly embracing the spotlight of the Big Apple, but the supreme confidence he carries himself with puts a target on his back. The 22-year-old is talking a big game heading into New York's showdown with the Bills.

"I'm not scared," Dart said (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN). "When I go out there, I'm going to play the game I know how to play. ... I think if you're going to play scared as a quarterback, you shouldn't be out there."

Scared money don't make money is a mantra that Dart embraced as a senior at Ole Miss, and it suited him well. He led the nation in yards per attempt (10.8) and passing efficiency raating (180.7). Moreover, his yards per completion/game (15.5 and 329.2, respectively) and completion rate (69.3 percent) paced the SEC, college football's premier conference. But let's not put too many of our eggs in what will ultimately go down as a meaningless match yet notable career landmark.