Jaxson Dart's preseason hype won't be enough to alter Giants' QB plans

The New York Giants fanbase had longed for a new, young quarterback after the Daniel Jones era mercifully reached its end. Head coach Brian Daboll had the chance to pick his quarterback for the first time in his tenure, and he set his focus on Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.

Dart won over Giants fans after a strong showing against the Buffalo Bills, including a touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey while taking a hit. But on Saturday, Dart had his chance to perform in front of Giants fans for the first time at MetLife Stadium. Let's just say the rookie didn't disappoint.

Facing off against the New York Jets, Dart completed 14-of-16 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for goal-line touchdown. Giants fans undoubtedly believe Dart is the real deal and the quarterback of the future.

Every Jaxson Dart play v. Jets



Jaxson Dart

14/16 137 yards 1 TD 0 INT

But as well as Dart has played, he's not going to be the starter for their regular season opener. That role belongs to Russell Wilson.

Jaxson Dart's strong preseason won't be enough to unseat Russell Wilson as Giants' QB1

Just as Giants training camp began, Daboll declared immediately that Wilson is their starting quarterback. Sure, the team did draft Dart and sign Jameis Winston, but it's not really a competition. This was a team that had awful quarterback depth in recent years. They wanted to ensure they had multiple quality options.

The reality is that Wilson has the stronger track record as evidenced by a Super Bowl 48 title won at MetLife Stadium and his 10 Pro Bowl nominations. Plus, the Giants have arguably the toughest schedule in the league this season, which isn't ideal considering how bad they were the past two years.

Wilson did provide a glimpse of what he can provide on offense, as evidenced by his 80-yard pass to Beaux Collins on the Giants' opening drive against the Jets.

On paper, is it really wise to put in a rookie like Dart to start early on in the season where they play Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles (twice) in the first eight weeks of the season? That's an incredibly tough stretch, so stealing a couple of wins should be considered an accomplishment of sorts.

This was the prevailing thought before Dart played in the preseason. Even after how well he has played through two games, it still shouldn't alter plans. See how Wilson does first. If it doesn't pan out and the offense isn't as productive as it was in the preseason, then move forward with Dart.