Jaylen Waddle trade grades: Broncos' surprise splash rewrites AFC West race

The Miami Dolphins fire sale has been ongoing throughout the offseason, but the biggest remaining question mark was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Despite being a presence in trade rumors, there were mixed feelings about whether the new Miami regime would keep him around or not. It turns out, they were just waiting for the right deal, and the Denver Broncos have offered it, sending a first-round pick and some mid-round fodder exchanged as well to land Waddle and upgrade the receiver corps.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The Denver Broncos pulled a major surprise by acquiring Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, sending a first-round pick.

This trade gives young quarterback Bo Nix a potential game-changer to elevate the Broncos' offense under Sean Payton.

Miami, meanwhile, leans full into their rebuild this offseason by acquiring more highly valuable draft capital.

Denver's overall lack of activity this offseason had been surprising to this point, especially with a need to upgrade the weapons around young quarterback Bo Nix. After an AFC Championship Game berth, they weren't sleeping — instead, they were trying to get a game-changer, which Waddle can be for this offense under Sean Payton.

Jaylen Waddle trade details: Broncos send Dolphins a first-round pick

The Dolphins gave up their fourth-round pick to Denver along with Waddle. But in return, they now have the 30th overall pick and a second selection in the first round, which could go a long way in this rebuild. Furthermore, Miami was able to essentially get more bites at the apple late on Day 2 and early on Day 3 with the exchange of mid-round picks, grabbing the 94th and 130th selections for No. 111 that goes back to Denver.

We knew that Miami wasn't going to let Waddle out the door, regardless of you thought he'd be traded or not, for anything short of a pretty penny. Now, we have the reason why, because Denver ultimately offered them exactly what they should've been looking for to get this blockbuster trade done.

Denver Broncos trade grade: Waddle gives Bo Nix the missing elite weapon

WR Jaylen Waddle | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

There are undoubtedly nice pieces in Denver with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, JK Dobbins, R.J. Harvey, and so on. At the same time, it's also felt like Nix has had to rely on Payton and the offensive scheme far too often to make things happen with these playmakers, outside of Sutton, of course. They haven't had someone who can be a difference-maker at multiple levels of the field in some time. Waddle now changes that math for the Broncos offense.

Broncos Grade: B+

Miami Dolphins trade grade: Rebuilds are best done full-bore

RB De'Von Achane | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Even after spending in free agency on Malik Willis, the fact of the matter is that no one is fooled by the Dolphins going for anything in the 2026. Cutting Tua Tagovailoa and others has Miami in absolute salary cap hell, and they are also a roster that needs substantial upgrades almost across the board. Waddle wasn't going to help them, and this was the perfect time to maximize his value — and something that the Dolphins should be willing to explore with other players now, such as De'Von Achane.

Dolphins Grade: A-