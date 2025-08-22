Jerry Jones has a wildly different view of Micah Parsons negotiations

When Jerry Jones has a narrative to spin about a certain situation, he's going to weave a grand tapestry for all to see and convince them it's the truth. He's done just that with the Micah Parsons contract negotiations and he's not resting until fans are bought in on his side of the story.

Jones appeared on former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin's YouTube channel on Thursday to discuss the situation, and his version of events is... flavorful to say the least. The Dallas owner claims the offer he made to Parsons earlier this spring would've made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league based on guaranteed money.

Jerry Jones said on Michael Irvin’s YouTube channel that his offer to Micah Parsons back in March would have made him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL in guaranteed money



“The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him.” pic.twitter.com/gu2bagWVWz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2025

"The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him and he knows what I offered him," Jones declared. He made sure to explain in no uncertain terms that he holds all the cards with Parsons essentially stuck to the team with one year left on his current contract and two more potential franchise tag years after that.

"We really got three years to work this thing out," Jones continued. "In this particular case, Micah comes in and plays this year of his contract. If he doesn't, it's very costly."

Jerry Jones is living in his own world with Micah Parsons contract situation

Despite Jones having a point about Parsons' options, fans would be remiss to forget that there's another side to this story. Parsons told the press at the beginning of August that if there was actually an agreement with Jones in March, then he would've put pen to paper. Jones' antics since then have only fractured their relationship.

"I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present," Parsons said then.

Jones, of course, had a response for that too.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talking to Michael Irvin on his YouTube channel about Jones’ contract negotiations with Micah Parsons back in March: “When we wanted to send the (contract) details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass.” pic.twitter.com/hqpJeTpypT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2025

"When we wanted to send the [contract] details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a**," he told Irvin on Thursday. "The issue frankly is, we've already had the negotiation in my mind."

This situation just continues to get messier and messier every day that passes. Jones is living in one reality where he believes he was wronged by Parsons on a handshake agreement, and Parsons believes he was wronged by Jones by not getting anything on paper that Jones claimed to have offered then.

Jones is right about one thing though. He has all the time in the world to get this settled. Parsons is the one who would have to commit career suicide by holding out during the regular season because he for sure isn't getting dealt to another team any time soon.